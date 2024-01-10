3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Their Fear Of Failure On January 11, 2024

While there's nothing inherently wrong with the ruling transit of this day, January 11, 2024, we might find that New Moon in Capricorn is still somewhat stringent and difficult ... especially if we are one of the three most affected zodiac signs.

New Moon energy is always challenging, and we might find that on this day, the challenges look like rigidity, stubbornness, restraint and fear of failure.

Sounds very Capricorn, doesn't it? During the New Moon in Capricorn, we are presented with some of the sign's most hard-to-deal-with aspects, and this could seriously put a damper on the day.

January 11 may be all 'ones,' but that 'fear of failure' thing may worry us if we are not in that first place. We want success on this day, and we might just worry ourselves right out of the game.

During the New Moon in Capricorn on January 11, 2024, we may find that we are also trying too hard, and this could lead to workaholism and isolation. We fear not 'making it' or being left behind, and as it goes with New Moon energy, we tend to create what we believe in, so this day comes with a warning: be careful what you wish for as you might get it — duly noted.

Three zodiac signs overcome their fear of failure on January 11, 2024

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are someone who could be considered a perfectionist. While you don't want to hold yourself to that kind of standard necessarily, you'll find that when a transit such as the New Moon in Capricorn is in your midst, you can't help but feel competitive and in dire need of showing off the fact that you are right, successful and the best person for the job ... whatever the job is. January 11, 2024, has you feeling very neurotic about how you appear to the world. You want everyone to see you as 'perfect.'

You aren't kidding yourself about the 'perfect' thing, either. You know there's no such thing as 'perfect' but you want to be as good as you possibly can be, and there's just something about this day that has you feeling as though you can't keep up. You feel isolated so much as you see others getting ahead, and this might even make you feel envious.

While you are true to your desire to be successful on this day, January 11, 2024, you will see that it really doesn't matter if you're the best or not; it's just not working the way YOU envisioned it, and you don't feel appreciated. This day has you wanting to be noticed for your good traits, which are, indeed, very good ... however, during the New Moon in Capricorn, everyone's got their mind on other things.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

In order to feel as though you are doing the right thing, you may try to contribute to your romantic relationship in a way that you believe is good but is, in fact, harmful. During the New Moon in Capricorn, you are filled with good intentions, but your approach comes off as needy and demanding in ways that will definitely not appeal to your romantic partner. You will feel sad about this as you really aren't here to upset the order of things. However, upsetting the order is exactly what you'll be doing.

January 11, 2024, may even seem like some kind of test for you, and it would rock you to the point where your entire mood turns south. What starts as you in your world of good intentions rapidly has the opportunity to turn into you bossing people around and shouting at them randomly. You feel very competitive on this day, and during the New Moon in Capricorn, that kind of competition usually turns unfair.

So, what goes from you trying your best to be the hero in your relationship turns into a calamitous round of mistakes during the New Moon in Capricorn, as January 11, 2024, really comes in as a surprise. New Moon energy has you balancing between doing your best and acting out on your worst. What you do is up to you at this point. Which path will you choose, Leo?

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You don't ever like to think that you're not the best of the bunch, and in your world, you've built yourself into this 'great sage' figure, and you honestly believe that you are not to be challenged on anything, ever. You would like to believe in yourself and generally, you do, but on January 11, 2024, during the transit of the New Moon in Capricorn, you may go a little too far and you might just upset someone enough that they end up putting you in your place.

The real problem here is that you never allowed yourself to think that there might be other ways to think and that not everyone thinks the same way as you do. During the New Moon in Capricorn, you'll say something to someone that will show that you have no tolerance for the opinions of others, even if it proves that you are naive or out of touch.

During the New Moon in Capricorn, you may react impulsively to someone else's reaction to you and when you see that they are not buying what you have to sell, you'll get defensive and bitter. You feel emboldened by energy, but this energy is merely your wounded ego fighting back. This may be the day when you learn that you aren't always right.

At least the lesson is there for you to get if you choose to open your mind to it. It's hard to be humbled, and you might resent the idea of it, but you are still one of the smartest and most reasonable people you know, so things might just work out for you after all.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.