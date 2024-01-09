3 Zodiac Signs Shouldn't Try Again With An Ex On January 10, 2024

Did you ever in a million years think that you'd want to get back together with your ex? If memory serves you correctly, you didn't like this person much towards the end.

If you are, to be honest with yourself, you held on to that pain for a long, long time after the break-up ... as if you were carrying a torch for this person that you, um, didn't love or EVER want back in your life.

Well, guess what January 10, 2024 brings you? I am thinking of getting back with your old ex-partner. Yes, that's right.

It appears that the 'healing' has taken place. Now that you're on the other side of it, it seems like maybe it's a good idea to invite 'ye olde' back into your life again. During the astrological transit of Moon conjunct Mars, you will more than likely do just that, IF you are one of the three zodiac signs mentioned here on this day.

There's a point where we realize that the most important relationships in our lives go through changes and that they are not all 'one way.' It will be on this day, January 10, 2024, that we come to realize that the love we broke off from is the love we know now that we can't live without. so on, and so on ... Moon conjunct Mars brings the love back ... but it's a Mars transit, so watch out!

Three zodiac signs should not go back to an ex back on January 10, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The real question here is when DON'T you want your ex to come back? While that might be your dirty little secret, the truth is that you never got over your ex. If you're in a relationship now with someone who is absolutely marvelous, you still can't stop thinking about your ex, and the main reason is that that person was the love of your life. No matter what you do to 'replace' them, you find that you're always dissatisfied.

On January 10, 2024, during the transit of Moon conjunct Mars, which is also a very powerful 'relationship' aspect in your world, Aries, you may just do something very risky and reach out to your ex with the intentions of bringing them back into your life. You know this is not the right move to make, but you are impulsive and daring, and you may just talk yourself into thinking this is a good thing to do. It's not. It's trouble. Don't do it.

When have you ever listened to reason, especially when your heart is telling you to run like mad back into the arms of your ex? Enough time has gone since your breakup and for some reason, you believe you are healed; you're not. You are still entangled with their drama and their neediness, and while you think you've learned your lesson, if you walk back into this relationship, you'll go right back to square one. That is what Moon conjunct Mars promises you on January 10, 2024.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Ah, the good old days. Nothing like them, right? Nothing like the way that one ex of yours used to look at you as if the sun and moon rose in your eyes. There is nothing like arguing with your present romantic partner to send you following the trail of breadcrumbs that lead all the way down Memory Lane to the door of your ex, where all is fantasy and frolic, good times and sweet, sweet love.

Or not. What this day has brought you is a case of the Memory Blues. You will spend January 10, 2024, in a trance that has you believing that the ex who did you SO wrong is the only person who really understood you, who really loved you. During the falsifying transit of Moon conjunct Mars, you'll actually think that it might be a good idea to get in touch with this person, as the 'new person' needs a trade-in.

You might not be all that in touch with reality on this day. You will snap out of it as soon as Memory Lane veers into the dark corners of reality, where you'll suddenly remember that this old, revered ex of yours was actually the worst person you ever met. Back to reality, Virgo. January 10, 2024, is your mini-vacation into fantasyland, but fantasyland sends you right back to reality, where things are actually much, much better.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

In a moment of weakness, you will act on an impulse that will have you reaching out to an ex, and oh my goodness, what a mistake that will be. On January 10, 2024, you will temporarily forget what this person did to you and how the relationship you had with them went so askew that you felt you had to practically run for your life just to get away from their toxicity. During Moon conjunct Mars, you'll think of this person fondly, forgetting everything that previously happened.

They, however, feel the same about you, in so much as they want nothing to do with you and still don't. So, when you reach out, as you will, you will get a reality check like no other and that alarm will tell you that there is no going backward. You may want to think that the wisdom of age could save the relationship and that you've both learned so much since the breakup, but what's done is done, and during Moon conjunct Mars, there is no such thing as going back.

Maybe you just need to have yourself a good think about all this. We all have hard times and sometimes those hard times are with lovers. We can't immediately take a fight we have with a partner and turn it into an avenue that leads directly back to an old lover. This is what you might do on this day, January 10, 2024. Work it out with your present partner; don't run back to someone who doesn't even consider you as an option.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.