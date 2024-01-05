3 Zodiac Signs See No Reason To Change For Others On January 6, 2024

We are very much in touch with how we feel on this day. Because we have the transit of Moon opposite Uranus guiding us and influencing our reaction to those feelings, we may find that on January 6, 2024, we might become somewhat stubborn or immovable. We have our opinions and we feel the need to stick with them, and nothing can change our minds.

This is especially important when we consider the Uranus side of the transit equation, as this transit on this day, January 6, 2024, is all about individuality. We are freethinking individuals, and the more we put that into practice, the more we like ourselves for being exactly as we are. And, during Moon opposite Uranus, this may bring up some trouble for three zodiac signs when love is the topic of concern.

Because we really do believe we're on to something, we don't want to be changed or influenced by another person. We see the input of another, especially of a loved one, as manipulative and we reject it outright. It's not that we don't love the person who suggests we change. It's just that we don't feel any valid reason to appease them in this sense. We're fine as we are, and we know it. During Moon opposite Uranus, we refuse to change for love and that's all there is to it.

January 6, 2023 marks the day when these three zodiac signs see no reason to change for others:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Basically, you're tired of having to defend your opinions to your romantic partner or even to friends. You know who you are, and you know what works for you. As this year begins its journey, you feel even more headstrong and determined to just 'be who you are' rather than change to suit someone else's expectations of who you should be. Why can't they just leave you alone? You're starting to get the impression that nobody is happy with you 'as you are.'

On January 6, 2024, you are going to step up onto your platform. You are going to tell all these caring people that, while it's nice that they have all gathered together to voice their opinion on what you should do with your life, you'd rather have them back off and just mind their own business. You want to love them, and when it comes to your romantic relationship, you want to keep things going forever ... but you aren't about to change, no matter who's doling out the commands.

During the transit of Moon opposite Uranus, you will be very adamant about letting those in your life know that change is a great thing, but it's also something you'll find on your own, your way, for your life. They can feel free to have all the change they want as long as they project it toward themselves and not on you. You're the one who creates the agenda for you, not them. Thank you very much.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Change for love, are you serious? This is one of the things you might say to your romantic partner on this day, January 6, 2024, because you simply don't understand what it is that they need changing or why. You feel that just being you 'as is' should be enough. In fact, you think the whole idea of changing for love is preposterous and uncalled for. Didn't this person fall in love with you for who you are, and why would they want you to change?

You'll find that during Moon opposite Uranus, it's quite easy for people to lay out their new rules as if we're all supposed to take them all seriously. You don't see a need to change for love, and so that's the end of that discussion. What you might find is that during the transit of Moon opposite Uranus, your partner has something else in mind. They want change; they're even going to go out of their way to make sure you get on it.

Well, that's all good in theory and should your partner really want this kind of disagreement, then let them have it, as you are not about to change for reasons that don't suit you. Now, if an argument is what they want, then you are more than equipped to supply them in such an event. January 6, 2024, will have you wondering why your trusted romantic partner has suddenly decided that you're not good enough 'as is.'

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What you will find happening on January 6, 2024, is that your romantic partner is clearly oblivious to your emotional needs. If they had even the slightest clue as to who you are and what you're about, they wouldn't introduce to you the idea that YOU need to change — not them. Oh no, they are not suggesting that they need to do anything but sit back and watch YOU do the changing that they feel is required.

In a very typical way, this is how the Moon opposite Uranus works. It lets us think that someone else is the problem, but you're hip to that, and you're not letting someone get over on you simply because they have it in their mind that 'you're the problem.' You don't feel like 'the problem.' In fact, you feel like you're pretty darned excellent and that 'change is not required' at this point in the game. You will upset your partner on this day, and you'll laugh at how seriously they take it all.

Your partner may come clean by the end of the day and let you know that they believe you're misinterpreting their intentions. Oh yeah, right, sure. Thanks a lot, buddy. This is a manipulative trick to make you think that they're 'only trying to help' and that they would never want you to change for love. Ha. This day brings many funny jokes that really and truly are NOT funny at all. There will be many mentions of 'whatever' on this day, during Moon opposite Uranus.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.