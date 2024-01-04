3 Zodiac Signs Feel Like A Force Of Nature The Rest Of The Week

Well, it looks like someone woke up on the right side of the bed on this good morning through the end of the week and it seems like someone is about to show the world that the power of positivity is here and it's making its way to the top. So, stand aside, world, Moon trine Saturn is here and it's got back up.

What this transit, Moon trine Saturn, does for us, as it will do for three zodiac signs in particular, on January 5 - 7, 2024, is that it will help us tap into that place of emotional resilience; we are not slaves to our emotions, in other words.

We feel strong and clearheaded simply because we aren't letting the little things get us down, and with Moon trine Saturn at hand, so much of what we call the 'little things' are, indeed, nothing that could ever keep us down anyway.

We are looking at a day filled with confidence, but not only that; we feel stable on this day as if we are grounded-centered. We feel practical and we also feel as though we can apply this kind of thinking to all that we do.

We still set an example of what being a true 'force of nature' means; we own our lives the rest of the week.

We work for the good of all, and we do the right thing ... because when you're a force of nature, doing the right thing is the only thing that really makes sense during Moon trine Saturn.

Three zodiac signs feel like a force of nature on January 5 - 7, 2024:

1. Taurus, you want something done. This lazy life holds just so much in store for you; you need more.

The area that requires your attention is the one that deals with your romantic life and how you and your partner get from point A to point B. What that means is that you've noticed that when the two of you get together, the union can often turn into a celebration of downtime, which basically suggests that if you are working together, nothing gets done.

During the transit of Moon trine Saturn, you will see that you aren't up for lounging around, no matter how tempting it might be, and even though you may see that your romantic partner is just as prone to sluggishness as they ever were, on this day, you're having none of it. That's not to say you'll be forceful or domineering; no, you are simply not going to let another day go by. Life is for the living, and on this day, you'll be convincing your partner of this fact.

You may find that during Moon trine Saturn, you are a little more energetic than usual, but you're also extremely focused. You're not all dressed up with nowhere to go. In fact, you know exactly where you're going and you need the help and support of your loved one to make it all happen. So, it's get-up-and-go time for them, and you, like the force of nature that you are, will be blowing into town like a storm.

2. Leo, during the transit of Moon trine Saturn, you may come to realize that certain emotions are actually hindering your performance.

When you get that 'force of nature' feeling, everyone around you will either run and hide, or they will pick up on the positive energy that your 'force' will bring and they'll jump on board because whatever train you're on is the one bound for glory. You'll be fully in charge of your emotions, and what you'll do with them is sort them out to see what works for you on this day and what must be put to rest.

Being that you are a creature of emotional magnitude, it's often hard for you to divorce yourself from feeling for the sake of production and creativity ... but you see it now. You know that you cannot be a slave to every emotion and whim that hits you. You need to focus, concentrate and make things happen.

That is how it works for you, Leo. You are finally able to see that you don't have to sacrifice your personality or your emotions to get where you want to be. You merely have to compartmentalize your emotions rather than let them rule the roost. You are the one in charge of your destiny now. You can apply that 'force of nature' desire to purpose. You see that you have a purpose and on this day, you go for it.

3. Virgo, if you felt as though life was trying to beat you down, then you can toss that emotional baggage out the window.

Whatever has tried to break you down stands no chance because during the transit of Moon trine Saturn, you, Virgo, feel like an unstoppable force of nature. You've come to realize that whatever it is that you must do, it must be done by you alone because, in your situation, there's nothing anyone can do to help you. You are the force that will heal your own life, and during Moon trine Saturn, you see this very clearly.

There is no such thing as giving up; what must be done must be done by YOU, and you know it. Only a few days ago, you might have thought of this as a huge burden. Now, you see your life as something only you can get a hold of. This one's up to you and you will meet it toe-to-toe.

You had to get to this place where you feel emotionally stable and resilient. You had to find yourself in the storm and you had to pick yourself up and tell yourself that in this story, you're the hero. You're the one who saves the day, and that day is yours, all yours, Virgo. January 5 - 7, 2024, marks the beginning of a long healing for you, and one that you will whip as you are the one in charge now, and you are the one who comes through for ... YOU.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.