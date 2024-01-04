3 Zodiac Signs Become Wiser About Love After Heartache On January 5, 2024

There's a good reason why many of us feel that we owe it to ourselves to make this brand new year a good one, and not just because that's obvious, but because we've made a few clunker mistakes in the past, and we really don't want to ever go down that road again. And, of course, this refers to love, relationships and the disaster scenarios we've seen in the past relating to love.

January 5, 2024, three zodiac signs wisen up after heartache. Aries, Virgo and Pisces know in their hearts that when it comes to love, not to get fooled again. Thank you, Moon square Pluto.

What's interesting is that on this day, January 5, 2024, we have a very transformational transit to help see us through, and for three zodiac signs, this very day may prove to be groundbreaking in so much as we know in our hearts, that when it comes to love — we won't get fooled again. Thank you, Moon square Pluto.

What we've done is that we've confronted our fears and made friends with them, in a way. If we are serious about not being fooled again, then it's because we can NAME what it is that makes us a fool to begin with. So, during Moon square Pluto, we literally transform ourselves into beings of wisdom ... because we listen, we watch, and we heed the inner lessons that our heart delivers.

Three zodiac signs have become wiser about love after heartache on January 5, 2024:

1. Aries, if ever there were a day cut out for profound self-discovery for you.

It would be this very day, January 5, 2024. You have absolutely seen it all and done it all, as they say, and while you are far from finished, you realize that it's time to put some of that amazing wisdom to good use, as you will during the inspiration transit of Moon square Pluto. This is when you come to realize that all these hard-hitting lessons are not for naught.

You feel as though you've made so many foolish moves when it comes to love and your relationship history, and while you aren't about to take it all on yourself, you know that you participated in some of the foolishness, and as Moon square Pluto presents itself to you in an unvarnished way, you will realize that it's time to end the madness and start to use some of the amazing brain of yours.

Hey, we're only human and that's what being human does, especially when 'love' is the topic; it makes fools out of us all, but that doesn't mean it keeps us that way. On January 5, 2024, you will say NO to the ways of old, the way that had you making the worst decisions possible when it came to love and romance. You won't get fooled again, and during Moon square Pluto, you won't allow yourself to get fooled again.

2. Virgo, you are completely aware of the mistakes you've made in the past.

While you're not about to show them off or write a book about everything you've ever done wrong in love, you definitely can admit that it's time to set aside the foolish behavior of the past and start working on the now. It's January 5, 2024 and you are no longer the same person you once were. You certainly aren't the same 'fool' that you once were, either ... not for love, that's for sure.

During the transit of Moon square Pluto, you will come to understand that your actions of the past were made out of naïveté and that this is just fine. You weren't born fully enlightened, so your life story is bound to be made up of foolish moves as well as that which eventually brought you the wisdom you have at this point. Moon square Pluto rules transformation on an emotional level, and you see this as an opportunity to know that ... you won't be fooled again.

Love comes with its ups and downs, and you'd rather experience the full package; you are happy that you made mistakes and even happier that love made a fool of you; you need a barometer for the future. No, you won't be fooled again, but had you not been fooled in the first place, you wouldn't know what real love is on this day and what it requires in order to be experienced fully.

3. Pisces, the way you see it, this year is for making your best moves.

If you are in love, or if you're about to fall in love, then you can trust that you have a good, solid group of weapons in your belt that will guide you away from foolish moves. Romance is fabulous but bad romance is just a waste of your time, and on January 5, 2024, you'll know that there is no way you'll ever go down that foolish path again. Love, yes. Foolish love ... um ... maybe not.

During the transit of Moon square Pluto, you'll be in touch with all of your past mistakes and you'll be proud to know that you have definitely changed. The transformational powers that come along with Moon square Pluto are not only here to stimulate new changes but to help you recognize just how far you have come and how you adapted to the many changes of your past. You've grown, Pisces, and it will be on this day, January 5, 2024, that you get to pat yourself on the back for your hard work.

What you may also feel during Moon square Pluto is a desire for emotional security, and you know that only comes with a truth and trust package; until you have that package secured, you aren't going to throw your time and energy out the window. You know what you want, and you are not about to do anything foolish to get it. Foolish acts bring foolish results, and you are way past that by now. Good for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.