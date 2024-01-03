3 Zodiac Signs Learn From Their Mistakes In Love On January 4, 2024

There may be a few 'a-ha' moments occurring throughout this day, January 4, 2024, as the transit of Moon and Mercury really opens the door to some hefty inner knowledge ... and we will roll out the red carpet for the realizations that are about to come our way. To learn from our own mistakes is indeed a victory. While this kind of lesson rarely comes easily, when we finally grasp the meaning of it, it's a potential life changer.

That's what we're looking at on this day, January 4, 2024. For three zodiac signs, the missing link in learning that final lesson was all about seeing that it was WE who were in the way. What Moon and Mercury provides us is a clear understanding that all we needed to know was that we needed to move OUT of our way to make space for a new understanding of an old situation.

This day brings openness. We're not up for another round of 'same 'ol, same 'ol.' We want change and we're finally ready to admit that it's going to take effort to enable that change. We feel creatively charged and ready to accept that the past and its mistakes no longer have any pull. We are ready to take on the now and the now that becomes the future.

Three zodiac signs learn from their mistakes in love on January 4, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Being that you've always been a person who wants to understand, who craves knowledge and depth, you will find that when the transit of Moon and Mercury comes into orbit on January 4, 2024, you'll be right there with it, when it comes to being open to what it has to offer. This day is all about recognizing what you did that was wrong and rectifying it so that you never go down that path again.

It is on this day that you feel you owe your partner an explanation, not an excuse, and not a fabricated tall tale ... there's something you want to take responsibility for. You feel as though your romantic partner needs a heads-up on why it went down in the way it did. You feel that you are no longer the same person who caused that troublesome situation. During Moon and Mercury, you feel you deserve a second chance.

You do, Taurus. You are someone who continuously tries to improve themselves and on that reputation alone, you should be given a second chance. You've not only learned from your mistakes, you've grown into a 'better' person because of them. On this day, January 4, 2023, you are able to discuss this logically and intelligently with the person you love. You are an effective communicator during this transition, so all should go well.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What you may notice happening to you on this day, January 4, 2024, is that you feel very adaptable to your environment, and that's not always the case with you. You were born with a rebellious streak and in the past, you've allowed that streak to dominate your world, which now, come to think of it, hasn't always worked out for you ... especially in the world of love and romance. You've lost many a partner during your 'rebellious' acts.

It will be on this day, during the transit of Moon and Mercury, that you finally see that there's a time and a place for everything and that being 'the rebel' doesn't always make you as cool as you think it does, in fact, you've started to create a reputation around yourself as 'the difficult one,' and honestly, nobody has time for that kind of behavior. You are absolutely entitled to your differences, your uniqueness and your original thought. Still, you also need to understand that everyone has their own thing going on and may not always agree with you on yours.

This day allows you to forgive yourself for being too pushy or demanding and lets you sink into the good feeling that truly does exist between you and your romantic partner ... as that exists just as well. What this day brings you, however, is the idea that you don't have to 'ruin' it just to show that you have your mind. Yes, you have your own brilliant, gorgeous, lovely mind, Gemini; it's wonderful to be you. Just ... let others have their say, too. That's all.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Being that you are someone who really likes to examine their feelings before acting on something or saying the 'wrong thing,' you are going to find that this day, January 4, 2024, brings you a very good opportunity to see and learn from one mistake in particular. What you know now is not something you knew then, and it all has to do with timing and communication. During the transit of Moon and Mercury, you're going to realize that holding it in isn't going to work for you ... anymore.

In love and romance, this means you need to speak up or forever hold your peace, and knowing how long 'forever' is, you may want to learn that lesson in full and get out what you've been holding in for way too long. This is the day you get the chance to free yourself from the bondage of having to withhold something from the person you love. Is all that secrecy really worth it, Aquarius? Perhaps it's time to loosen those chains.

What's interesting about January 4, 2024, and how it works on you, in particular, is that once you start, you won't be able to stop. That's the Mercury influence ... speed. You are in the process of applying the lessons learned from the mistakes you made in the past. Once you get on a roll with this kind of learning, you'll snowball all the way through to creative expressions and adaptable communication. This is only the beginning for you, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.