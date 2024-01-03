3 Zodiac Signs Choose To Respect Themselves In Love On January 4, 2024

January 4, 2024, is about to show three zodiac signs of what they are made of, and so much of that comes our way because of the mysterious yet powerful transit of Mars in Capricorn. There's something very special about this day, and interestingly enough, so much of what makes it special is what we discover about ourselves.

The transit itself, Mars in Capricorn, represents ambition, discipline, strategy ... persistence. You can pretty much get the idea of where this is going if you pay close attention to those words. We are on fire on this day, but that fire burns in semi-selfish ways. We are not going to be doused, put out or slowed down, and this applies to how we let others treat us.

During Mars in Capricorn on January 4, 2024, we are no longer accepting applications for disrespect, meaning, if these three zodiac signs so much as sniff out a single molecule of doubt in a person, then the deal is off. This day is all about rising to the surface and breathing the rare air we create for ourselves. It is on this day, January 4, 2024, that we recognize ourselves as shining stars worthy of love, respect and autonomy.

Three zodiac signs choose to respect themselves on January 4, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've finally come to the place where you can differentiate between self-love and conceit. Now that you're in touch with what self-love really is, you can move much freer through a world that sets out to stifle a confident person. You are that person; confident, able and strong in your own heart. You are not someone who can be deterred and during Mars in Capricorn on January 4, 2023, that's actually a good feeling.

You've come a long way to get to the place where you can proudly say that you know who you are and you know what you want out of this life. You are no longer the person who connects self-love with conceit. So when you say that you love yourself, you don't feel as though you are showing off; you feel as though you've accomplished something akin to climbing Everest. You'd be right about that, Aries.

This is the day that you feel proud, but in all the right ways. You know what this year is about for you, and you plan on achieving it down to the letter, whatever 'it 'is. You've got your concepts set out and your strategies are clean and doable. You feel very strong and focused during this time, and that spells big success. You know this is something you'll reach as the year plays out for you.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You aren't as concerned with how you look, or rather, what your reputation is, as you are about the actual work you do to receive such high praise. On this day, January 4, 2024, you will really come to understand that you are as excellent as they say you are. This is somewhat of a shock to you, as you never really 'hear' those kinds of affirmative words; you know that you are good, capable, and dedicated to your work, but you never really heard anyone else tell you how good you are.

That's why Mars in Capricorn plays such an important role on this day, January 4, 2024, for you, Sagittarius. This is the day you will hear it from others and while you may react shyly, it will get to you nonetheless: you really are worthy. You're not just that person who sits on the sidelines, doing the right thing while everyone else gets the credit. You are the one who gets the credit on this day, and that feels good to you. It feels like a first, as well.

Mars in Capricorn is an extraordinary transit for the people who work hard, as this is the day when the compliments, kudos and praises really come into play. What you do with praise is up to you, but you tend to be quite shy and reserved, and you'll take it all in stride. This, too, shows maturity. You are ambitious and courageous and you see the rest of the year as well supported and filled with energetic love.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This day, January 4, 2024, feels like the cherry on the cake that you've been baking with the intention of finally putting all your resources so that you can create the success you really dream of. Ambitious doesn't even slightly touch what you're feeling at this time, but creating success is what it's all about for you, Capricorn. You have been waiting around for a jolt like this to occur, and Mars in Capricorn brings it in spades.

What you'll be experiencing on this day, January 4, 2024, is pure drive and vision. Being that your plans rely upon only you and that you won't have to share the burden with anyone else, in a way, this creates the perfect path for you, as you'd rather do this alone, anyway. This day allows you to see the future clearly; you have the vision, and now it's time to put in place the practice, the precision and the persistence.

You are also concerned for your reputation, and rather than show that you are nervous about your next moves, you'd like to show yourself as a sterling example of what hard work brings. You are here to set the tone for a few other people in your life, as well, so that they can see that following your lead is not exactly a bad choice. You are very smart and particular and during Mars in Capricorn, you are able to think clearly and go after your dreams. Nobody does it better than you, Capricorn. You can show them all ... lead by example.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.