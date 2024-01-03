January 4 Love Horoscope Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

We want to keep it positive at the beginning of the new year, and roundabout now, we're just starting to wake up to the idea that, holy smokes, there really is a NEW year here and that we actually lived to tell. So, if we lived to tell, then what is our story on this particular day, January 4, 2024? What makes this day so special? Outside of the fact that it's still very hard to write '2024' instead of '2023' and doing so is somehow a major victory, am I right?

Firstly, we've got the transit of Moon with Mercury to help smooth us through any difficult conversations. With Moon with Mercury supporting communication and connection, we can feel pretty good about how it's going to affect our romantic lives. For three zodiac signs, we can sum that feeling up in one corny phrase: Not too shabby.

Indeed. We are lucky in love on this day because we aren't afraid of love. What? Afraid of ... love? Is that even a thing? Of course, it's a thing, and we all know it. Getting over that thing is exactly what Moon with Mercury makes it easy to do on this cherishable day, January 4, 2024. Let's do this, gang. Let's honor the day and work with the Moon with Mercury transit.

Three zodiac signs with the luckiest love horoscopes on January 4, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

In the same way that the earlier summary mentioned the made-up word 'cherish-able,' so too will you be making up words to describe what you feel towards your loved one on this day, January 4, 2024. Inventing words is one of those things that people who are close to each other tend to do; we create our verbal languages and between you and your partner, during Moon with Mercury, this language may become quite extensive.

What makes it all so much fun is that this is a language that only the two of you know, and so ... it's top secret stuff we're dealing with here, and it is also the stuff of comedy. When people speak of 'love languages,' they are usually referring to something much more subtle or emotional; in your case, while this could be a love language in its own right, it's more of a communication style that brings you and your lover closer together.

If there's a word in the actual dictionary that describes the concept of making up words to be used between two people — words that do not exist — then this writer here does not know the name of this phenomenon. However, you do, Cancer. You know that this is something you do, something that brings you and your partner into your secret little world where you will have a whole lot of fun being together on this day, January 4, 2024.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Now that the first few days of the year are starting to feel more 'homey' and acceptable, you'll find that your feelings are becoming more easygoing, especially where your romantic partner is concerned. Could it be Virgo? Could it be that you are softening up over the years and that you've become ... soft? Oh, don't worry, we won't tell anyone, but the truth is that on this day, January 4, 2024, you're about to experience what being a 'softy' is all about.

You, your partner, may decide that it's time to let go of the dumb old past and just get on with your lives. One life to live and that sort of thing ... you feel good and optimistic about your state of affairs, so why not go easy on the person who has stood with you through the hardest of times? This day, January 4, 2024, brings you the transit of Moon with Mercury, and everything is just that little bit easier when this transit enters YOUR orbit, Virgo.

You'll find that during Moon with Mercury, you and your person are not only together, but that you're glued at the hip, which definitely implies that you can't get enough of each other on this day ... which is a step up, as you usually want to shake free of your partner at some point or another. Yet, as it stands, this day brings in a fresh new 'need' in you to be with the one you love and to actually cling to them physically.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You're all about the secret language thing on this day, and you'll literally feel as though Moon with Mercury is playing a big role in the day's special mood, as you and your romantic partner want to be by yourselves and only by yourselves. You might find that on January 4, 2024, the idea of going out and 'getting together with friends' is not appealing enough actually to DO, and it will occur to you that staying in and hanging together is definitely the better choice.

It's a day of closeness and secret smiles; you know each other well, and you can read each other's body language. You know when to cuddle up and you know when to go about your business, but the communication between the two of you on this day needs no words. It's that strong. That's what happens when very compatible people get together; they can read each other's minds and it's even more likely to happen during a transit like Moon with Mercury.

This day brings you nothing but calm and good feelings. You aren't in the mood for anything that even slightly resembles ambition or drama; in fact, if the two of you could keep it down to the most essential of actions, that would be mighty fine in your book. You want to keep it simple, and because of Moon and Mercury, your partner understands your needs and mirrors them ... because that's who THEY are, as well.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.