3 Zodiac Signs Are Unstoppable On January 4, 2024

January 4, 2024, brings us a very interesting day, and one that will definitely come with its challenges, that is for sure. On this day, we will see a very powerful placement in the form of Mars in Capricorn, which brings together the idea of assertiveness and action with discipline, responsibility and ambition.

Just the thought of it sounds like someone's going to be clawing their way to the top on this day. For three zodiac signs, that might not be that far from the truth. One thing that stands out on this day is that we are not going to be deterred, and that might take some effort as not everyone is as influenced by Mars in Capricorn as we are.

We're looking at a day when we don't want to be criticized or even slightly disapproved of. We are all there to keep up appearances, and we don't want to be doubted or even glared at the wrong way. Because it's Mars in Capricorn and not Venus, we are looking at aggression and snappy attitudes, so if you are born under one of the signs mentioned here on this day, then be prepared for an ego-crunching day.

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on January 4, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Alrighty, then. It's on. You wake up feeling as though you have to fight for your position and your attitude is pure 'go-getter' power. You are not just feeling ambitious during Mars in Capricorn on January 4, 2024. You are all for using your killer instincts to get what you want done. So much of what you want on this day is recognition. It's not so much about the actual work but about the title; you want your peers to recognize and praise you.

OK, so we all want something like that, but you, Aries, are taking no prisoners on this day. You are tired of being left out of the big picture and you want someone in the position of power to notice you. With Mars in Capricorn urging you on, you'll feel like you need to do something rash to make them stand at attention and take notice of you, for once.

Hey, it's not as if you don't do the work; you most certainly do, but there's a whole lot of ego involved in the work you do, and because you are YOU, after all, you want praise. You want to be lavished in acceptance, which implies that you don't feel accepted. What this day ends up showing you is that you feel like an outsider, no matter how hard you try to fit in. That's how this day becomes a rough one for you, Aries.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You might not think of this day as rough, and that's mainly because if there's any 'rough' going on, it's you who's bringing it, as you might not be anybody's choice for prom date on this day, January 4, 2023. You are way too into your own thing. While that's absolutely a great thing, you're also a bit of a bulldozer, so much so that if someone gets in your way on this day, you will have zero problems mowing them down.

During the transit of Mars in Capricorn, you are all about getting to the top. You know you can do it, and for some reason, this transit reaches down inside you and electrifies you into action. What are you waiting for? You see no point in playing the fool who sits on the sidelines, waiting for their magical turn to pop up. Nope, not you. On this day, January 4, 2023, you know where you're going and you know what to wear.

The funny part about this day is that you still want respect. You want everyone to think that you're not being pushy. You're being efficient, on the call, and authoritative in all the right ways. You are absolutely into coming off a certain way and you demand respect for this action. However, you may also come across as an egomaniacal ambition-freak. OK, so things could be worse, right?

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This day has you doing something you do very well and very often: not caring what others think of you at all, in any capacity, especially professionally. You will do it your way and if someone even bothers to interrupt your flow, then you'll give them one of those famous Sagittarius glares, and they will shrink away, as they always do. Because the truth is, you work best on your own, without input, opinions and help.

Or so you think, but then again, on January 4, 2023, you're not listening anyway, so it really doesn't matter if you're actually doing a sub-par job. Because of Mars in Capricorn, you'll feel as though you're a self-sufficient robot who can do it all on your own without the noise of other people. That's where things get weird because you can't do this one on your own, Sagittarius. You need to open your mind on this day and let others have a turn.

It's that dang Mars energy and oof, it can really get you riled up. Being that the transit is Mars in Capricorn, at least it's limited to work and practicality. No, you won't be destroying friendships or romances on this day, thankfully. You need to watch your step; yes, you're a self-sufficient machine of wonder, but you have to broaden your scope for the sake of knowledge and learning.

Really, no joke. It would be best for you to apply the power that comes with this day's transit to your ability to learn more in the field you work in. Knowledge is power, Sagittarius, and while you might prove that ignorance is bliss on this day, you won't feel too blissful for long ... wise up.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.