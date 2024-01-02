3 Zodiac Signs Need Time Before Committing To Love On January 3, 2024

The Half Moon, also known as the Last Quarter Moon, is definitely a lunar transit that will have us deep in thought, and on January 3, 2024, we can expect so much of that thought to have something to do with the future of our romantic relationship. It's the beginning of the year, and three zodiac signs are wondering whether they should make the big move or not.

And the big move, in this case, refers to the idea of commitment. Is this something we want to do? It sounds good in theory, but is it really right for us? Can we go through with such a tall order and remain true? These are the questions we will be asking ourselves on this day, during the Last Quarter Moon in Libra.

One thing we need to understand is that we're not necessarily opposed to committing. After all, this transit basically goes out to those of us who are in relationships with people we really DO want to stay with, but we just want the respect of being able to take our time getting there; we don't want to be pressured into committing. Some of us will feel that way, and some of us will be the ones who put that pressure on ourselves.

Three zodiac signs need time to commit to love on January 3, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You love the idea of committing to one person, and just the fact that this is available to you right now, on this day, is thrilling to you. However, that doesn't mean 'doing it' is all that easy. It might sound great to you in theory, but the actual 'being' in a committed relationship might be more than you can handle. During the Last Quarter Moon, you'll fall in love with the idea of commitment, but necessarily the reality of it.

That's fine, Gemini; you are the master of your domain, as they say, and you can take your time because this is the life we're talking about. On January 3, 2024, you may feel as though your romantic partner is looking to you for some kind of 'sign' as to whether you really are serious about them or not. Well, of course, you're serious about them, as you wouldn't be here with them right now if you weren't.

However, there's no time to play coy as you know what they are really getting at, and that is, of course, the idea that they want you to commit to them exclusively, and they want it on paper, practically. OK, well, while you're not about to sign any contracts that state the degree of your commitment, you will ask them for time to think it out. You have to hope they won't go stark raving bonkers, assuming that 'time' means 'no.' It doesn't. You just need time on this day.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

During the Last Quarter Moon in Libra, you might feel a little reluctant to say something to your partner that might be read the wrong way; you are very much into this person, and you see that on January 3, 2024, they are particularly vulnerable. They want to know that you support the idea of a full commitment when it comes to your relationship with them, and honestly, while your heart is definitely into it, you'd rather not 'sign on the dotted line.' Not just yet. And that IS your prerogative, Libra.

Why can't your partner just enjoy what you have right now without having to make a big deal out of it? That's how you feel, but that's also the kind of thinking that you know you can't express out loud. It's not as if you're running out to spend time with other partners; there are no other partners and you've proven that again and again. What your present partner doesn't get about you is that you don't like being forced into making a decision, not without thinking about it first.

And so, on January 3, 2023, during the Last Quarter Moon, you'll take that time and you'll ask your partner to back off a bit so that your thinking time can be done in privacy and silence. You know how much this means to your partner, and while you want to give them what they want, you also don't want to compromise your integrity. Choose wisely during the Last Quarter Moon. Choose well. Everything will be fine in the long run.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If there's one thing you've always loved about your own life, you can choose how you live it, and that's generally kept you independent in all the ways you prefer. On January 3, 2024, you'll encounter the Last Quarter Moon and it may show you that your days of independence are about to come to an end. That's not exactly a good thing, and you know it. Still, this connects to your romantic partner, as they've been pressuring you to commit for some time now.

You wonder what's on their mind, and why, on this day, are they so adamant about getting a commitment out of you. Did they do something sneaky and are they feeling guilty for it, so they are deflecting by putting the pressure on you? Hmm, something feels off here, but then again, it may just be the Last Quarter Moon in Libra. Right now, you don't trust the situation, and while you'll still give them the benefit of the doubt, you need time to think before you answer their burning question.

"Will you commit to me?" Oh, that again. Yikes, this question really does scare you and during the Last Quarter Moon on this day, it will bring up all sorts of paranoid fantasies. This may actually be way more your problem than your partner's. They haven't done anything wrong and they are trustworthy. So, you may want to spend some of that 'time to think' thinking about why you feel such mistrust.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.