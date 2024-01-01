January 2, 2024 Is Luckiest In Love For 3 Zodiac Signs

On this second day of the new year, 2024, three zodiac signs will find themselves to be so lucky in love. What goes on in their love lives on this day is not what we'd expect, and it's revealed in our love horoscopes. While it's a nice thing to think of one's love life as this infactuation, nonstop expression of love and romance, what we might find happening on this day is somewhat ... different, and that is mostly because Moon trine Pluto is behind the wheel.

On January 2, 2024, this transit, Moon trine Pluto, will have lovers all over the world getting 'deep' and what that means is that if we have the kind of romantic relationship where we really explore the depths and expanses of our mental scapes with our romantic partners, then it's on, during this day. For three zodiac signs, that sounds like bliss.

Some people are turned on by the idea of intelligence, even more so than by the idea of any physical expression of love. During the transit of Moon trine Pluto, we're going to see some serious mind-meeting going on during this day. What makes up for the 'lucky' part in 'Lucky in Love' is all about insight, expression, language and discovery. January 2, 2024, is a very lucky day.

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on January 2, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

While you're not someone who would turn down an intimate night, you are still the same person who, during the transit of Moon trine Pluto, opts in for a deep and stirring conversation with your romantic partner. On this day, January 2, 2024, that's exactly what's going to float your boat, Taurus. Stuff like this makes you so happy; you really love knowing that your relationship isn't just 'skin deep.'

What you may find happening on this day is that your partner is the one who starts the conversation. You'll see that whatever topic you get on will start driving the momentum of the day as if now you both have this interesting new 'thing' to talk about and it becomes this special thing that only the two of you know about. You feel inspired and excited knowing that there's so much more that you have in common than you once thought.

This may even spill over into a need to tell people that you and your partner are 'that heavy' and that your relationship is bound for glory simply because it's not dependent on physical connection only. You are proud to be someone who uses their mind, and during Moon trine Pluto, you'll see that one thing leads to another, and before long, you both will be so happy that you have this mental escape available to you.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you really come to appreciate about this day is that your partner is not hanging all over you, waiting for you to pay attention to them in ways you're just not into right now. On January 2, 2023, you and your romantic partner will see a shift in attitude and it will bring something into focus for you both. What this will be is the knowledge that you have a world of conversation at your disposal and that during the transit of Moon trine Pluto, you want nothing more than a cup of coffee and a long, pleasant talk with your mate.

Because the transit is Moon trine Pluto, you can also expect the conversation to veer towards the idea of change and what you both can do to bring it about. For the first time in a long while, you're both very open to the idea of change; in fact, it excites you, and that's an inspiration in itself. Something else happens on this day, January 2, 2024; you realize that the person you're with actually does have a brain, and a good one, at that.

This brings you joy as you are suddenly jolted into remembering why you love this person in the first place. It's as if you forgot along the way and started taking them for granted as just another person in your life. A good person, nonetheless, but just...' there.' On this day, however, during Moon trine Pluto, they are not 'just there.' They are at the top of the list on the highest peak. This day has you feeling gratitude for the person you are with.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Nothing like a great conversation to get the fires burning, and for you, Sagittarius, if you can find a stimulating conversation with your romantic partner, then the sky is the limit. So it shall be during the transit of Moon trine Pluto on January 2, 2024. This is, in a way, exactly what you needed, as you were feeling a little lackluster yourself in the communication department—no such lack on this date. However, you are in your element now.

What's going on is that you are both moved by the power that comes with Moon trine Pluto. While it's not a Mercury transit, you still do have Mercury direct in effect, and between the two transits, your day is going to be about forward momentum and the raising of brilliant ideas. Nothing makes you happier than the idea of talking about obscure subjects or waxing philosophical. You've got this one, Sagittarius.

So does your partner, as this is one of the reasons you're together in the first place. On this day, you'll see that the rest of the year has promise, simply because you get along so well on this particular day. During the transit of Moon trine Pluto, you'll see the future as something built on this very day, and this day comes with great ideas, intense thought, amazing contemplations and fantastic psychological insight. Woohoo!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.