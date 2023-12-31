3 Zodiac Signs Embrace Major Life Changes On January 1, 2024

What this first day of the year brings us is the idea that the 'new' is really here and that we have a choice as to whether or not we are going to usher it in with open arms or whether we are going to stand in the way of our progress. It's January 1, 2024 and we have a choice ahead of us: will we embrace change, or will we reject it?

What we do have working in our favor is the transit of Mercury direct, and this definitely opens up the flow for positive energy and positive perception. We aren't as fearful of change as we once were, and for three zodiac signs, this is an incredible leap forward, and many of us will take advantage of this newly discovered confidence within ourselves.

We're not going backward, that is for sure, and we recognize this. While the past may be something that lurks in our minds, we are very conscious during Mercury direct that something has changed and that if we are brave enough to accept it, then we might be on to something very special. So, these courageous zodiac signs will say 'yes' to change and make their very own on this day, January 1, 2024.

Three zodiac signs embrace life changes on January 1, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You feel as though you have no choice but to embrace the changes ahead as you are someone who believes in progress and you know that the only way it happens is if you are not the obstacle in your way. Sure, there will always be others who stand in your way, but you can't control that; what you can control is your behavior, attitude and perception, and with Mercury going direct on this day, you'll feel it's a done deal.

All you need in this world is the drive to make things happen, and sometimes, even you can admit that it's hard for you to stay on track and keep it going. You have been challenged, and there are times when you back away from those challenges for fear that you can't live up to the pressures that you feel are on you. Alas, things really are changing for you now, and as this first day of the year enters your life, you'll see that you believe in yourself, and that means you can accomplish almost anything.

Yes, you may need to reach out for help, but that's OK, as you know you're not living in a bubble. You are fine with asking for help, as that is part of the change you need to embrace. In the past, you've tried to show yourself that you need no one and that you can do it all on your own, but as Mercury direct shows you, it's OK to ask for help, just as it's OK to admit that you need it. This marks the beginning of a very brave time in your life, Aries.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This past year has taught you so much, and you finally get the point of it all, and it's quite humbling. You put yourself in danger several times, thinking that it was alright to do so, and yet you ended up scaring some of the people in your life. You learned that you can no longer be so selfish and that you have to take into consideration the idea that, no, you are not alone in this life and that you have people who rely on you to stay healthy and strong.

This lesson is revealed to you on the first day of the new year, 2024, and so much of it occurs during the transit of Mercury direct. This transit opens up your mind and allows you to see that life is not only precious but also something that you are sharing with others, and you have to consider those others in almost all of your actions. It also brings up the idea of gratitude; you are so loved — don't take that for granted.

So, on this day, January 1, 2024, during Mercury direct, you will embrace the idea that you must change your ways...and it will all seem so very doable to you. You do not look at the year ahead as this scary and daunting set of obstacles. In fact, with your new attitude in place, you see it all as both challenging and made for rewards. Life ahead looks grand, and you are happy to accept the changes that will be required of you, Leo.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This first day of the year seems to be a very good opportunity for you to strap on a brand-new attitude and get going with it. You feel as though you went down the wrong road last year with your moody attitude and your lack of interest. Maybe it was just a vibe, or maybe Mercury retrograde got to you, which is all the more reason you'll enjoy this day, January 1, 2024, as this is the day that Mercury goes direct.

You'll notice it so much as your entire outlook will change, and you'll not only feel happy about that change, but you'll want it to continue. And, for it to continue, you'll have to be conscious of it, which means that you need to stay open to change and be a part of it. The idea of embracing change doesn't seem as threatening as it once did only a short time ago. On this day, you see everything as possible, and you wish to continue feeling this way.

You also know that everything is mental, as you, yourself, are a very cerebral person. Knowing this also means accepting that you are responsible for how you perceive it all, and if you're to be happy this year, then it's up to you to make that possible. You can do it, too, and very well at that, because during Mercury direct, you are able to see what needs changing in your life, and you're able to accept it and make it so.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.