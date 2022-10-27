20 Ways To Escape Reality (Even For Just A Few Minutes)

Life can be overwhelming at times. Protecting your mental health and taking time out for self-care is vital to ensuring you are able to show up.

A lack of happiness and fulfillment in your everyday life can be a sign that you need to make a drastic change. If you are experiencing these feelings, finding ways to escape your current reality can be just what you need to live your best life.

What does it mean to escape reality?

Escaping reality sounds mystical and can conjure up thoughts of living in a make-believe world, but it is not just about using your imagination to travel to new circumstances.

There are many realistic ways to give yourself a break from the pressures and stresses of life from time to time. Finding one that suits you is the key to getting out of the funk you find yourself in.

To escape reality is to simply take a moment to put distance between yourself and the obstacles and circumstances that are causing you angst.

20 Ways To Escape From Reality

Every person in the world is different. Each has unique needs and preferences, and escaping reality should align with your individual interests and passions.

There is one important thing to remember: Escaping reality is a temporary fix to relieve the burdens of everyday life. These ideas do not remove the need to deal with real-life situations.

1. Mediate.

Meditation is a great way to escape reality, clear your mind, and get centered. Learning how to meditate correctly puts you in a calm place and puts the worries of the world on hold for a moment.

2. Listen to music.

The right song has a way of shifting the energy in the room. If you are struggling with your mental health, turn on music that lifts your spirits. Make sure the music you listen to is tranquil.

3. Practice yoga.

Yoga has many benefits —, physical, emotional and mental. The practice of focusing on your breathing and what’s happening with your body is a welcome distraction from reality.

4. Chant positive affirmations.

Saying things that make you feel good in the face of challenging situations is a way of escaping reality by shifting it. Be selective with your words because they can be effective after returning to your real life.

5. Use your imagination.

Daydreaming is an imaginative way to get away from a humdrum existence. Imagining a more fulfilling life will not only make you feel better, but can generate ideas on how to deal with difficult circumstances.

6. Get some ‘you’ time.

The demands of work, family, and friends can be a stressor. Take time to disconnect from the world and be alone. This will allow you to focus on yourself and reset your brain.

7. Exercise.

Moving your body is not just good for your health, it gives you a temporary escape from reality as you push through a workout. Exercising can also help you sleep better if you are suffering from insomnia.

8. Pick up a hobby.

Hobbies like painting, knitting, or stargazing can be an escape from reality. Repetitive tasks that require a lot of attention to detail distract you from what’s going on in your world, giving you a much-needed break.

9. Enjoy the great outdoors.

There is nothing like fresh air to clear your head! Activities like hiking, gardening, or fishing can give you an opportunity to unplug and be one with nature.

10. Read a book.

Reading stories that are not yours provides a chance to get lost in a new world. Spending time reading takes you into a make-believe place of entertainment.

11. Watch a movie.

If reading is not your thing, put on a movie that can help you escape reality for a couple of hours. Stick to movies that make you smile and do not mirror the reality you want to escape. Don't be afraid to try a new genre.

12. Write a story.

Writing forces you to use your imagination and creativity to dictate what happens. Making up a story where you control the narrative and the outcome is an excellent way to escape and feel in control.

13. Get away.

Take some time to pamper yourself. Go on a retreat where you tune out all the noise and practice self-care. If you prefer to travel with a partner, bring them along. It can be as long as you want, but you should return recharged and ready to conquer.

14. Document your feelings.

Sometimes you just need to talk about how you feel. Write your thoughts and feelings in a journal. Doing this can put them into a new perspective and give you insight you may not have had before.

15. Help someone.

Being of service to other people is a therapeutic way of escaping reality. When you have an opportunity to see what other people are going through, your troubles become insignificant.

16. Take a nap.

What better way to escape reality than to simply shut down? Naps are underrated for adults, but taking one can be a welcome way to combat overwhelming emotions and get rejuvenated.

17. Say 'yes'!

When life is too much, it is so easy to isolate yourself and just be alone. Try escaping your own negative thoughts by saying yes to social invites. Show up and have fun. Your problems will still be there.

18. Cook something.

Engross yourself in learning a new recipe. Better yet, invite friends over and feed them. You’ll be wrapped up in the experience and able to forget your reality for a little while.

19. Get comfortable with being uncomfortable.

Trying new things is not only an awesome way of escaping reality, but it can help you to create a new, more satisfying reality. If there is something you want to do but have been afraid to try, just do it.

20. Say 'no' more often.

Reality can be filled with obligations and responsibilities that deplete you. It’s okay to say no when it suits you. Remember that “no” is a complete sentence. Use it freely, without explanation or guilt.

Is it good to escape from reality?

Temporarily escaping reality is good for your mental health, if done accurately and realistically. Escaping your life circumstances briefly should not be confused with avoiding them, which is detrimental.

Escapism provides momentary relief and a renewed strength to face the world. Avoidance, on the other hand, is a permanent escapism where there is no intention of resolving issues.

As a matter of fact, a study conducted by TRACE, the Tennessee Research and Creative Exchange at the University of Tennessee, found evidence linking avoidance to increased occurrences of depression.

So, escape your reality and take a breather if you need to. But return with new understanding and a renewed sense of commitment to tackling anything standing in the way of your happiness.

