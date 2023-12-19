Horoscopes For December 20, 2023, Sagittarius Season Is Ending

We have fire ruling the skies, zodiac signs! Mid-week, on December 20, 2023, the Moon will be in Aries where it will travel until it exits to enter Taurus at the end of the day. Wednesday marks the final chapter of Sagittarius season.

Sagittarius season has pushed us to embrace unique differences, to see life from other people's point of view, regardless of religious affliation or beliefs. There is still so much more to learn, and this is a key theme coming to fruition during Capricorn season.

On Wednesday, while the Moon is in Aries it will speak to transformational Pluto. Pluto is finishing its time in Capricorn, where it will be until 2043. We are changing how we view global authority, politics, religion, and that means we may see hints of power and control in our lives and within the collective.

Here's what the day's horoscope brings for your zodiac sign on December 20, 2023. Feel free to read the signs that represent your Sun, Moon and Rising, too.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Roll up your sleeves, Aries. The Moon enters Aries, your sign, and also your house of personal development. It's the perfect time to set your goals for the new year. Use this week to make a final decision on what you will aim for, and then begin to imagine it in your mind's eye.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Don't be foiled by the people you think you can trust. The Moon enters Aries, your sector of hidden enemies. Pay attention to individuals who seem to act in contradiction with their words and actions. You will want to pay attention to where you invest your energy and when it's not getting reciprocated pull back.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Go out and mingle, Gemini. The Moon enters Aries, your sector of friendships. This is the perfect time to spread your wings and fly. You were made to meet others and to have fun in this life. Don't sit at home feeling lonely (unless you want to). Start to branch out and enjoy all the great things that this time of year offers.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Aim for the sky, Cancer. The Moon enters Aries, your sector of career and social status. Things at work can begin to improve, and who knows, if you're looking for a job, you may receive an offer. If you're thinking about changing careers, consider having an extra set of eyes on your resume for improvements. Then apply away.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There are so many things left to explore even in the short amount of time you have left to this year. The Moon enters Aries, your sector of higher learning, and it invites you to learn in sprints. Break a new topic up into digestible parts and master each one in increments until you are ready to reach a new level. Aries energy is associated with speed, so the smaller the action and lesson, the better.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You aren't the impulsive type, but today you may be a bit more reactive than usual. The Moon enters Aries, your sector of shared resources, and this is when you are touched with emotions that feed your desire to act generously. This could amount to you picking up the tab for a family you see at a restaurant or paying it forward at a coffee shop or drive-thru. When have something to give, you may do so without hesitation, and really feel good about it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have so much you'd like to give to the right opportunity and prospective situation. With the Moon entering Aries, your sector of commitments, you'll be pondering where you can give more value than is expected of you. Today you are a self-starter and initiating new goals come naturally to you. You may even try something new without checking in with others.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

On days like today it works out best if you pick brief things to accomplish on your daily work list. The Moon enters Aries, your sector of daily routines, which can make the time fly quickly. So put time-sensitive tasks at the top of your agenda.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You love it when you get a fresh idea, and when you feel super charged about the prospects of a win, you're ready to seize the moment with fervor. The Moon enters Aries, your sector of passion and creativity. This is a great time to use your imagination to create a reality for yourself. Visualize what you want to see happen. Clarify what you hope to conceive and watch life happen.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You prefer to fly solo today and do things your way. The Moon enters Aries, your sector of home, so rather than hang out close to home or be solely involved in family matters, you may prefer more personal space. It's good to get in some quality me-time to think or journal, When possible, exercise or enjoy a bit of silence.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You can be quite the talker when you are in the mood to open up and share. The Moon enters Aries, your sector of communication, and it can delight those who are used to your more quiet and reserved nature. Those close to you are in for a treat because you may be thinking about a lot of things and have intriguing ways of presenting ideas.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's time to get what you are after. The Moon enters Aries, your sector of investments and personal property. This is the time to pursue your dreams for a new home or to look into the type of apartment you'd like to live in. You may find it fun to visit real estate websites and selectively look at what's available.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.