December 30 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

In a way, it doesn't get any better than this day's transit, Jupiter direct, as it shows us all that the power of positive thinking really does work, and being that Jupiter is no longer in retrograde, we are free to enjoy all it has to offer. This planet is associated with abundance, benevolence, enthusiasm, travel and adventure. On December 30, 2023, three zodiac signs will be embedded with positive energy.

How timely is something like this? This is really a dream come true, as it sure will be nice to believe in something as we cross the threshold from this year into the next. With one day left to the year, we can once again take stock of the idea that if we want to be happy, we can wish ourselves into that position. Jupiter direct is all about mind power and manifestation.

So, what we think about has a very good chance of manifesting. If we're applying this positive energy to our loved lives, then not only are we doing the right thing, but this kind of energy is explosive. We can create a snowball effect if we stay the course with positivity and optimism, and for three zodiac signs, the day looks bright and filled with opportunity.

Three zodiac signs will have the luckiest love horoscopes on December 30, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You don't have to be told that the planets are lining up to support you to know that no matter what's going on in the universe, you're walking into the new year with a smile on your face and love in your heart. You have paid your dues in the love department and around this time of the year, specifically on December 30, 2023, you'll be ripe and ready to take on something new, bright, bold and thrilling. You want your loved one by your side, and you want to take on the world.

With the help of the transit, Jupiter direct, you'll feel as though all of your ideas are the kind that can benefit humanity. While that might sound lofty, well, that's Jupiter for you. It is the largest planet we know of and when it directly influences us, we feel it, and you feel it in particular, on this day, December 30, 2023. You feel larger than life and you feel that your love story is one for the books. Nothing gets you down on this day, no way.

What you need is to be with the person you love, feeling your love of life together. What you'll notice happening on this day is that you and your partner are definitely on the same safe length and that it's good to know that you can trust them to stick with you in your positive feelings. You don't have to worry about anyone putting a damper on your day. That is just impossible. Have fun, enjoy it all, Aries.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Let the good times roll. That's your mantra for the day and on this day, December 30, 2023, you feel nothing but good vibes and great intentions. With Jupiter direct, it's like the sky opens up for you and all you feel is the sun shining down right on top of your head ... even if it's pouring rain. Both you and your romantic partner have come clean with each other about something that you've both kept hidden for far too long. Now that it's out in the open, it's yesterday's news ... that means it's time to move on.

So, December 30, 2023, lets you feel that good vibe that you knew was there, but because you stood in your way, you were not able to experience it fully. When Jupiter was in retrograde, you felt clogged, stuck in a rut, unable to push past those final obstacles in the relationship. Yet, here you are on this day, and with Jupiter direct, it's like the green lights all turned on—time to zip on through Scorpio.

You worked hard to get yourself to this result, so give yourself a pat on the back while you're there. While this day, December 30, 2023, may feel nearly miraculous in terms of loving vibes, it was you who navigated the rough waters that finally landed you here on terra firma. You did this, Scorpio, and you have a good partner to do it with. and as the year comes to a close, you can both know that you did the right thing.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It will be on this day, December 30, 2023, that you figure out what you want to do next year, and that might be something altogether new. You will be inspired by the expansive nature that comes with Jupiter direct, and what that means is that you want to try new things, perhaps even study a topic that you are altogether unfamiliar with. This could be the very thing that brings a sense of togetherness between you and your partner, as this might be something you do together.

It would be a wonderful thought that the key to relationship success may just lie in your ability to find new things to do together, and during Jupiter direct, you'll have ample opportunities to discuss such matters. What you will notice is that your romantic partner is just as stoke for change as you are and that their enthusiasm is something you find to be inspiring. Maybe they are the ones who get you up and off your feet. Trying new things is what will bring the two of you closer together.

What's also slated for you, Pisces, is the idea of kindness. You will receive much of it on this day, December 30, and you will be inspired to be just as kind and benevolent as your partner is to you. You might even get a laugh out of it all, as the respect you have for each other is not only obvious but a little 'cute' too, and that's the stuff that could potentially have the both of you laughing until you cry. It's a good day for being together, so enjoy it all and cherish the day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.