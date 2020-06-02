Couples With The Strongest Relationships Have These 7 Things In Common

Success is within your grasp.

If you want to know how to have a healthy relationship, the key lies in how hard you and your partner work on being happier.

In fact, a successful coupling filled with happiness is as easy as remembering your ABC's. Or, in this case, just your C's.

Don’t get me wrong. Successful and healthy relationships are not easy — they take work. A couple must choose to fully participate in and work on their relationship in order for it to succeed so they can live a happy life together.

Once you've made that choice as a couple, being conscious and practicing these 7 C's will guide you to a successful and healthy relationship.

1. Communication

Every successful relationship begins and ends with effective communication.

Communicating your thoughts, feelings, and desires with your partner is essential in your relationship, but many people forget that your style of communication can be just as important.

Communication is not a one-size-fits-all model. Be sure to discuss, learn, and be flexible to the style in which your partner communicates.

2. Care

As a couple, you need to take great care of your relationship. To care for your relationships means to protect and look out for it. It also means that you bring fondness and affection to your relationship.

We live in a world where our relationships have become so fragile. When we communicate, especially when we disagree, we must maintain a high regard for our partner and handle them with care.

3. Compassion

The will to understand your partner is the basis of compassion in your relationship. We all come into our relationships having different experiences and therefore perceive things differently.

An event that means nothing to you could be hurtful to your partner.

By having compassion in a relationship, you are able to see the world through your partner’s eyes without judging their perception or experiences.

Practice compassion in your relationship by being kind and accepting each other — differences and all.

4. Compromise

You are not going to agree on everything. I repeat: You are not going to agree on everything! When you disagree, practicing compromise means that you can respect your partner and come to an agreement.

When you compromise, enable your relationship to mean more than your ego. Just be sure not to compromise your values.

5. Commitment

When couples choose commitment, they choose to work at their relationship no matter the obstacle.

Commitment is a choice you must make every day. The committed will find a solution and the undecided searches for an escape.

Anything in life worth having takes commitment. It takes work. When you are committed to each other, you will invest in your relationship more profoundly. Only the truly committed succeed.

6. Consistency

Keeping some consistency in your relationship in the way you behave, spend time together, and communicate will make all the difference in your relationship.

Inconsistency creates turmoil.

While you should try new things as a couple, consistency is what will keep your relationship on track because consistent actions create a consistent result.

7. Consideration

Show consideration for your relationship by being thoughtful, respectful, and careful with your words and actions. Be sure to consider your partner’s feelings and point of view.

Understand that you are now a team and that you must consider your partner when making decisions in your life in order to truly be happy together.

