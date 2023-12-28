3 Zodiac Signs Can't Get A Date On December 29, 2023

If you feel as though you've missed the boat when it comes to snuggling up to someone on December 29, 2023, you can probably look to the transit of Venus with Pluto for some valid reason. For those of us who can't get a date on this day, one of the most obvious reasons is because we want it too much.

What's happening during Venus and Pluto is that our desire for romance is so high that we end up canceling ourselves out. Our desire is actually stronger than our ability to speak, and that could end up with us saying all the wrong things to all the wrong people, thus ending our chances of successfully dating anyone on this day, December 29, 2023.

Three zodiac signs will see it coming, and it will not make us happy. However, we'll deal with it as it's not the worst thing that can happen. In fact, if we're smart — as we are, then we'll be able to use the transit of Venus harmonizes Pluto as a time when we learn how to be more sensitive, communicative and easygoing. What holds us back on this day is that we are way too brash and graceless. These three zodiac signs will learn the hard way that dating is NOT on the menu.

Three zodiac signs who can't get a date on December 29, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Rather than face the idea that perhaps you are trying too hard, you might want to take a step back and save face because on this day, December 29, 2023, you will definitely be overplaying your hand. Spare yourself the rejection and keep to yourself because during this day's transit, Venus working with Pluto, you might be a little too full of yourself for someone else to want to get involved with. This cannot be helped. In a way, you feel really great about yourself ... however, that's not what's going to get you a date.

You might experience an interesting irony on this day, during Venus plus Pluto, and that will show you that you're a true head turner. Yes, wherever you go, you attract people, and everyone seems to want to know you better ... until the moment of truth, that is, when you show them that you are interested in returning. That's when the true colors come out. They only want to look. They do not want to touch.

Knowing that you have this weird effect on people on December 29, 2023, might make you feel confused: if you're this attractive, then why is no one biting? That will be for you to discover during Venus and Pluto, but the clue lies in your attitude, Capricorn. Perhaps you are just trying too hard, and your vibe creates a psychic beacon that resembles a bottomless pit, one that no one can fill ... and they know it.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You can't get a date on this day, December 29, 2023, and that's OK because if you really check your feelings, you probably don't want to go out, anyway. That's not to say you're having a 'sour grapes' moment, but there may be something going on here that's preventing you from achieving this one simple thing. You were dying to go out on this date, and now that no one's taking you up on the idea, you may try to convince yourself that being alone is what you wanted, after all.

The only thing that gets you a tad mad during Venus and Pluto is that you feel as though you'd make a terrific date for someone and that your intentions aren't all about want but about connection and sensitivity. You literally want to be with someone for companionship on this day. During the transit of Venus and Pluto, you'll find that everyone's got their ideas of fun and that you're not necessarily part of their agenda.

Still, you are you, and you always rise to the top, so whether you can get a date or not, you're going to spend December 29, 2023, doing something creative and interesting. If there's no one around to share the joy with, then so be it ... their loss. This day seems more of a day to spend on your own anyway, as you have much to do, much to create and you could use the downtime, come to think of it.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Not having a date on December 29, 2023, might have bothered you at one point, but this year has taught you so much about yourself that if you must endure a dateless night, then that's just the way the cookie crumbles. After all, we do have Venus and Pluto in the sky, and we can't ask for everything to sparkle and glitter dust during this particular transit. OK, so you'll spend this time on your own; it's not like you don't know how to be alone.

What's best for you is to avoid indulging in any feelings of self-pity because once you go there, that's a pit you don't want to fall into. You are just fine as you are, and you don't need another person to validate you on this day, December 29, 2023, even though you had it in your mind that you would definitely be dating someone at this time. So, it didn't happen. What of it? Such is life, and you're used to this kind of thing. If you're sad, you know you'll get past it. No biggie.

There is also the idea that you might have come across as too intense in your approach, and that might have scared any potential dates off. You can be intense, but you've come to know that this is who you are and that if someone wants to enter your world, they have to be able to handle your intensity, as you're not about to dull yourself down for a potential date. Better luck next time ... for them, as well as for you, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.