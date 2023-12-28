3 Zodiac Signs Will Want To Be Left Alone Before The Weekend Starts

It probably won't surprise anyone here to know that there will be a select group of people here on this day who simply want to retreat into their little world to contemplate and reflect on the year. This feeling might just become an all-consuming need for three zodiac signs. We will show those around us that starting December 29, 2023, we just wish to be on our own, left alone.

That doesn't imply anything other than what it sounds like. During the transit of Venus in Sagittarius, we can expect to find what we are looking for ... in solitude. We may not be looking for much either, but one thing is for certain. With a Sagittarius transit this strong, being alone is just a given. We are fine with being alone, and we are fine telling even our closest friends that we need this time to ourselves.

There are people in the world who cannot be alone; it's just not in their nature. If they are alone, especially during this time of the year, they feel fearful or neurotic. This is not how the three zodiac signs that are most susceptible to Venus in Sagittarius' energy will feel. We who wish to be alone are secure in our reasons why. We don't need to explain ourselves, and we won't.

Three zodiac signs want to be left alone before the weekend starts thanks to Venus entering Sagittarius.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

To think that of all the zodiac signs that you, Leo, would be someone who needs to be alone starting December 29, 2023, during Venus in Sagittarius may come as a surprise, as you are generally the center of attention at this time of the year, however, you will find that your best moments are the ones you spend alone, in the comfort of your own home ... on your own. Things have changed for you and you don't feel like you're the same party animal as you used to be, and that's OK. You're the one living your life — you get to choose how you live your own life.

What Venus in Sagittarius brings out in you is the need to do things your way, to seek out freedom and to spend your time alone if that is what you so choose. You feel as though you need this time to think, to remember, to sort out the year that you've just lived through. You are just as fond of company as you always are, which is why this day stands out as truly different. You really do need your time off, your time to yourself.

You may have to ask for it, too, as you may be expected to make an appearance here or there in some kind of social situation. To this, you will decline and do your own thing, your way. You are more than happy to join in when you're ready but this Friday, this is not what you want to do with your time, and you, being a Leo, will have your way, and hopefully, it won't offend anyone. There's a good chance it won't, so enjoy your day, Leo.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Leaving the year behind sounds like a marvelous idea, and for you on Friday, you may want to do it on your own. You have so many thoughts that you want to go over, and if you get your way, you'll be doing this on your own, in the comfort and warmth of your own home, in silence. This is a good thing, Sagittarius, and during the transit of Venus in Sagittarius, you'll be getting your way.

What's good is that nobody is about to disturb your peace because you've been very open and honest about how you like to see the year out. You like doing it alone. While there are a few days left before 'the ball drops,' you might very well spend those days alone as well. This is what gives you peace. This is how you give yourself the gift of joy; being alone affords you time to think without distraction and interruption.

You have a good feeling about the new year to come, and you want to pull back and retreat into your headspace during Venus in Sagittarius. You've got some major plans ahead, and you'll want to use this time alone to get your strategies and plans together. This is not a useless time off. This is time alone and for you, Sagittarius, time alone is when you get it all together in your mind. This is a very, very creative day for you.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There's a very good reason for you to want to be alone during Venus in Sagittarius before the weekend, and that is because you feel as though you've been burning the candle at both ends and that it's officially time to slow down and withdraw. You know that you can't keep up the energetic pace of the times and that as this year comes to its close, you need to call it quits, as well. You'll be fine on one condition: you shut down now.

In all sincerity, everything is just fine; the only nagging reality that overwhelms you at present is that you're pooped, plain and simple. This person has tugged at you and that situation and you are quite weary. It's clear that you need a break, and just before the weekend begins, you'll drop out of all engagements and go somewhere no one can find you ... and it will feel like bliss. You need a break, and you will demand one during Venus in Sagittarius.

What might be funny is that you aren't kidding when you tell people you want to be alone, even though your friends might think that you'd make an exception for them. Nope, sorry, pals, not even you. You're not trying to be a snob on this day, but your firm resolution to stick to yourself may be taken the wrong way. This is precisely the reason you want nothing to do with anyone on this day; you aren't in the mood to be 'interpreted.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.