3 Zodiac Signs Want Honesty In A Relationship On December 28, 2023

Three zodiac signs will want honesty in their relationships a bit more than usual this week.

With Mercury being the planet that represents communication and intellect, and Mars being all about energy and action, we can safely assume that when these planets are in conjunction, that there's going to be a few confrontational talks down here on good ol' planet Earth.

And so it goes on December 28, 2023, during the days transit of Mercury conjunct Mars.

For some of us, namely three zodiac signs, it's a matter of now or never; we need honesty as we cannot put up with one more lie, or one more moment of doubt when it comes to the relationships we have worked so hard to maintain.

Our romantic lives balance on the hinge of honesty; if a lie is introduced, the entire thing falls apart. This, we do not want to happen, and for this, we will demand the truth.

Whether we are dealing with a romantic partner who is a pathological liar, or we simply have sniffed out the truth and our partners are not owning up to what we've discovered, it will be on this day, December 28, 2023 that we get to the bottom of it all. During the transit of Mercury conjunct Mars, we are not negotiating: we are demanding the truth. It's time for the third degree; shine the light.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have never once liked the idea of keeping secrets from your loved one, and in return you expect the same thing. You've also come to realize that you cannot run a person's life and if they are someone who isn't telling you the truth, if they don't want to come forth with their admission, then there's nothing you can do about it. You aren't the kind who begs and demands for honesty, although you'll wish you are on this day, December 28, 2023.

What's going on is that your partner has definitely withheld vital information from you and you're just now starting to catch on. You also feel that this is something you can live with IF, and only if, they come forth with the truth. You can forgive them anything, but you are not here to support a liar in motion. You are no fool, Cancer, and it is during the transit of Mercury conjunct Mars that you come to own that as your truth.

What you do know is that you cannot go on in a relationship where secrets become the norm. You've seen that there's a marked deterioration that's begun, and you want it stopped before it goes any further. With Mercury conjunct Mars, you'll have the nerve to speak up and say what's on your mind, and you will get to the point in ways that surprise even your own self. You will demand honesty; the rest is up to them.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

On this day, you'll see that you are a little sharper than usual, and that's more than likely possible because of the transit, Mercury conjunct Mars, which has you thinking quickly and concluding even more rapidly. And what your brilliant mind comes up with is that your partner has been holding back, and you don't like that at all. After all this time, they've decided to regress into this place where they no longer share what's on their mind with you, and that's not a good sign, at all.

It will start to become very obvious on this day, December 28, 2023, and it will escalate until the two of you finally work something out. You are not here to be the scapegoat of their lies, and you detect that they have definitely been lying to you. And their lie might not even be such a dreadful thing; it's the idea that they CAN lie to you. The context of the lie is another thing altogether.

What you'll see happening during Mercury conjunct Mars is that your partner's attitude is something you find irritating and intolerable, and this troubles you deeply because this is the person you love. You want to spend the rest of your life with them, and if that's the case, then they are going to have to live in the truth, and share that truth with you. It's honesty or the highway; you have no room in your life for deception.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Even though you know yourself to be a warrior like person who believes in the truth and speaks of nothing but the truth, you are also someone who doesn't like to fight with the people you love, and on December 28, 2023, you may just be jolted out of your comfortable space and tossed into a major argument about trust and honesty, with your romantic partner. During the transit of Mercury conjunct Mars, you will know that they are not being honest with you; you'll KNOW it, and you'll want to expose it.

On impulse, you will challenge your partner into a session of truth of dare, and while you won't be literally playing that game, you will set your partner up so that they can walk into the trap that you've built for them. You want the truth, and being that they are not going to offer it up freely, you realize that you have to turn to warrior tactics, if you're ever to get to the truth. That's the Mars part of Mercury conjunct Mars and it will get you what you need, Sagittarius.

Your partner will definitely be mad at you for exposing them in a lie, but the real anger will be directed at themselves, as they know being dishonest is a total fraud and that it's not the kind of thing one brings into a love relationship. What is fortunate is that this will start a new cycle of love for the two of you. Your partner will learn their lesson, and you will be able to trust them once again. Mercury conjunct Mars was the ticket for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.