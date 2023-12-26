December 27 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

As soon as we hear that Sun trine Jupiter is going to be kicking around, we know it's going to be a good day, especially for three zodiac signs. If we're lucky enough to be open to this transit of good vibes, then we can know that December 27, 2023, is going to do our world a load of good, especially when it comes to our love lives ... and that believe it or not, includes 'self-love.'

With Jupiter, we can't help but focus on things like progress, growth and the future and this huge planet's influence on us is always a welcome addition to any day. It magnifies that good, and when it's in a trine formation with the Sun, of all celestial bodies, well, heck, that spells all kinds of good luck and happiness. Being that it's the end of the year, we want to apply some of that good fortune to our romantic lives ... and we will.

We may also see that the world has opened up to us, in so much as this is the time when we will be invited to fun events, where we might even open the doors to opportunity in the new year. Together, as a couple, we feel optimistic and confident that whatever we do, we can create success as long as we stick to the plan and remain open with each other.

Three zodiac signs with love horoscopes on December 27, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

On this day, December 27, 2023, you might feel very open to doing things with your partner, like planning for some higher learning experience that's coming up in the year ahead. You'll find that during the transit of Sun trine Jupiter, your goal is all about education and creativity. You want to take classes together and you want to grow with new and challenging information in your skill set. This transit encourages couples to do things together and to believe in the power of the union.

There's so much to take in, as well, and you can do it all in the comfort of your own home, as this day isn't pushing you out the door ... physically. It's the kind of day that has you seeing activities that will take place in the near future, and this gives you and your romantic partner something exciting to look forward to. So much of what makes you YOU is looking forward to something. On this day, you and your mate get into making plans.

If you just happened to receive a visitor on this day, you know that they are only here to bring good cheer. In fact, it may become glaringly obvious that just about everyone in your life is in a good mood, as that's a fairly simple order to fill for a transit like Sun trine Jupiter. December 27 is alright in your book, and it provides you with a safe space to feel comfortable with your partner. All is definitely well in your world, Cancer.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Because you've gone through so much recently, you are more apt to set it all aside and start concentrating on something 'less you' and more 'everyone.' You want to delight in the smiles of other people right now, as you're tired of it always being about you, and you're really over the whole pity party that comes with everyone being so concerned about you and your 'predicament.' What you want on this day is what you'll get, and on December 27, that's going to be love, sweet love.

It comes from friends and family, and it comes from your romantic partner, and possibly, if you have any, your children. This transit of Sun trine Jupiter really opens the doors to the good times and totally removes the focus from you and 'all you've been through.' You can finally kick back and just have some good old-fashioned fun, and while it may not be the kind that has you howling with laughter, it's definitely the kind that makes you feel good to be alive.

You don't know what the future will bring you, but at least you've got, and with Sun trine Jupiter around, it's hard to think that there's anything but love and light. If there are arguments to be had or aggression to be shared, then those things will just have to wait for another day. As for this one, December 27, 2023, Sun trine Jupiter wins out and that means so do you, Virgo.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What you may find on this day, December 27, 2023, is that everything that could potentially be rocky is simply not. All the frantic energy that came with the previous days seems to have come to a dead halt. And that's a good thing because now you can concentrate on what really matters most to you: enjoying your family and spending quality time with your romantic partner in peace, in quiet and in happiness.

All of this is immediately available to you during the transit of Sun trine Jupiter, as Jupiter transits are always in your favor, Sagittarius. This day is just no big deal. It's all good and while it's nothing to write home about, that's exactly the kind of 'good time' you've been looking for. Finally, a day you can call 'simple.' You get that with Sun trine Jupiter and it all works out in your favor.

What's also nice about this day is that you're able to express yourself very clearly, which opens the gates up for other people's expression. You'll see that the only thing anyone wants to talk about on this day, December 27, 2023, is love, the future, joy, sharing, how to be generous, what to look forward to, etc. This is one of those days that can be explained in one word, 'harmony' and that's how Sun trine Jupiter works in harmony.

