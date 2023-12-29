5 Zodiac Signs Have Beautiful Horoscopes On December 30, 2023

When the stars decide to shine, who can stop them? That's the eccentric kind of energy we are dealing with today, on December 30, 2023. Rightfully so! Jupiter goes direct today in Taurus after months and months of being retrograde and subdued.

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best experiences under this influence — namely, Gemini, Libra, Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces — but that doesn't mean the rest of the zodiac signs have been forgotten.

Talking about Jupiter, since it's the planet of fortune and magnanimity, its forward motion in Taurus is an exquisite blessing as we close out the old year and welcome 2024.

So don't be surprised if plans and bets set forth many months back (maybe even years) suddenly come to fruition or start showing signs of coming around. Although, no one can fault you if you are gobsmacked when something like that happens. It's the good kind of gobsmacking!

Moon in Leo and Saturn in Pisces add their blessings to this day by reminding us that good fortune can be because of inherent skills and talents, but it also depends on time and patience.

The end of the year is the perfect time to consolidate such reckonings. After all, one day is much like the next in the grand continuum of things ... until one day, you look back and realize you painted a beautiful picture without even noticing it. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 30, 2023.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 30, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Leo

Best area to focus on: Disliked tasks

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Gemini, today's energy has a slow and steady quality to it. You will benefit from either going into introvert mode today or spending time on self-care activities. Do what brings peace to your heart and soul.

Weirdly enough, it's also highlighted that you should focus on tasks that you dislike but must complete nevertheless. This can be cleaning the house, washing dishes, studying for an upcoming test or something else. Try to strike a balance between self-care and this so you have all your ducks in a row before 2024 begins.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Gemini

Best area to focus on: Socializing

Best time of the day: 3 am

Libra, the energy today has a contrarian feel to it for you. You are being urged to be mindful of the people you spend time with and how you engage with them (including the activities you do together). Being with the right people and doing the right activities will help you unlock your cosmic blessings. You may squander them if you do otherwise.

Also, suppose you are an extremely social person by nature and find it difficult to turn down invitations or turn away people you randomly bump into. In that case, the energy today is really good for practicing how to set boundaries. You can read a book or watch videos on this subject to give you ideas as to how to do so politely while still standing up for yourself.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancer

Best area to focus on: Simple reflections

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Cancer, the energy today is absolutely fabulous for you! More so if you have recently welcomed a baby home or are about to. You are about to receive a ton of favors and blessings from the universe. It's all because of the good karma you have gained so far. Kudos to you!

Interestingly, you are also being urged to spend some time today on quiet reflections and simple grounding activities. This can be through journaling, meditation or something else. The point is to be more aware of the present moment so you can listen to your intuition better and take advantage of the blessings that are here for you.

4. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Living life king-size

Best time of the day: 6 am

Scorpio, today's an excellent day for starting something new and doing something courageous. Have you been thinking of revealing your feelings to your crush? Or going on a solo backpacking trip in 2024? Now's the time to set those plans into motion and do something brave and bold.

You are also being urged not to hold back on the things that bring you joy. Live life king-size and let the pleasures of the world around you make every moment worthwhile. You need this to unlock even more courage inside you.

5. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Listening to others

Best time of the day: 7 pm

Pisces, the energy is truly beautiful for you! You may even wake up feeling something different in the air. If you are inspired to take action because of it, don't hold yourself back or wait until 2024. The universe wants to give you a headstart over your peers. You just have to seize the moment and allow yourself to enjoy the advantage.

Also, if you engage with people socially today, try to listen more than you speak. Important revelations and intriguing insights await you if you can do this. This skill will also come in handy later once 2024 officially begins.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.