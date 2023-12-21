5 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Day On December 22, 2023

The energy on December 22, 2023, is sweet and beautiful. Why shouldn't it be? We are only a few days away from the peak holiday season and by now, your stockpile of advent calendar gifts must have grown significantly!

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes — namely, Cancer, Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo and Leo. That doesn't mean the rest of the signs don't have something special in store for them, too.

First of all, Moon conjunct Jupiter Retrograde in Taurus is the main astrological influence. So, if you suddenly feel like singing at the top of your lungs, whether you are a gifted soprano or bray like a dying farm animal, don't hold yourself back.

Let your heart guide you and live freely. Your soul will unveil hidden treasures when you do this.

Venus in Scorpio is also here to urge us to know our worth in love. There will never be a dearth of people trying to put you down or make you feel small. It's up to you whether you let them win.

So hold your head high and do what's right for you — the world's your oyster.

Now, let's focus on the five specific zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 22, 2023.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 22, 2023:

1. Hidden stories and inspired action are in store for you, Cancer.

Are you ready to level up? We are currently in the waxing phase of the moon and are headed toward a Cancer Full Moon on December 26. So, if you feel certain stirrings in the wind nudging you to take action or make a change, now's the time to do so.

Whimsy and nostalgia are also highlighted as areas of blessing for you. So lean into it and let your heart feel light and soothed better still if you engage in this activity with your loved ones and/or friends!

2. Capricorn, you are on to something big.

Hold your counsel, Capricorn, you know what this 'big' thing is) and only need to follow the guidance of your intuition and knowledge. Something is about to change in your life and the cosmic forces are trying to help you accomplish that in the best manner possible.

If you feel called to, spend some time on simple breathing as an act of mindfulness or relax into a round of meditation. The more grounded you become, the better you will feel inside and the quicker you will be able to make those necessary changes.

3. Taurus, you set boundaries.

Taurus, it's a good day to shake off the burdens that are not yours and put your foot down. It's time to end any residual people-pleasing tendencies and let others shoulder the weight of their responsibilities. The cosmic forces want you to be the tough-love guide that helps them grow so you are free to enjoy the blessings that are here for you.

You will also benefit from meditating for at least five or fifteen minutes. Put on some soothing music, light a few scented candles (or incense) and then get going. A relaxing bath beforehand will make the experience even better for you.

4. Virgo

Virgo, one chapter of life is about to come to an end for you and another will shortly begin. This is why you are being urged to be more mindful as you go about your day. The cosmic forces have got your back and are trying to nudge you in the right direction and toward the right people. You have to help them help you.

Also, let your curious and inquisitive side take precedence. Don't jump to conclusions. Just listen and learn. What you hear, read and find out will suddenly open your eyes to something impressive and important.

5. Leo, it's just a good day overall.

Leo, the energy is beautiful and benevolent for you. You are being urged to give from your heart to those who don't have much in the world. This can be acts of charity or kindness.

Showing compassion to those in the depths of despair or depression counts, too. The cosmic forces are waiting in the wings with a special surprise for you. The gifts you give will come back to you in mysterious ways just when you need them the most.

You are also encouraged to focus on your self-esteem and personal power. You have entered (or will enter) your leadership era. It's time to seize your destiny and let your heart roar!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.