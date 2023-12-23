3 Zodiac Signs Confess Their Love On December 25, 2023

Well, it's now or never, and with the Gemini Moon above us on December 24, 2023, it looks like it's 'now,' and that means we're going to be telling our crushes how we feel. We do this mainly because it's Christmas Eve and we want to know if that magic exists for us in love and romance.

Yes, we are hopeless romantics and we're definitely co-opting the good vibes of the holidays, but so what? Is there anything wrong with taking advantage of a little holiday magic? Not for these three zodiac signs, there isn't. It will be on this day, December 24, 2023, that we come right out with it. Hello crush, this is how I feel. So on, and so on. Get the point?

That's where the Gemini Moon comes into play. This transit is like the ejector seat; it's going to thrust us out of our comfort zone and right onto the line of fire. We are going to do this, folks. We who have the nerve to approach our crushes and fill them in on our undying love jump at the chance to do so on this day, thanks to the stimulating help of the Gemini Moon.

Three zodiac signs confess their love on December 25, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Doing good deeds is sort of par for the course, where you are concerned, and telling people flattering things that make them happy always makes you happy in return. You are, by nature, a very generous human being and you like making people happy and you are generally the first person to go out of your way to do just that. However, today puts you into a slightly different situation, one that is both thrilling and scary to you. Today, you get to tell your crush how you feel about them.

YIKES! It's OK. Don't let Aries's confidence go to waste. What's going on during December 24's transit of the Gemini Moon is that you get to see that it's worth taking a chance. Yes, it's as if the universe is providing you with a safe space so that you can do what you wish to do, which is to tell this wonderful person that you are, well, madly in love with them. You won't spare the flattery either, and it's not just to butter them up; you honestly believe what you tell them.

You can do it, Aries. You should because the Gemini Moon is making a space for you, and that space leads to success. This is about believing that you are worthy of a good life that is filled with love. You already know that you can make people smile and that your crush is someone you want to make happy ... but this is your big moment to make yourself happy, as this person definitely looks to be 'the one' for you.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Well, it's here, Gemini, the big day. You had it in mind to approach the person you had a major crush on during Christmas Eve and well, here we are now. It's December 24, 2023. The transit that will help you reach your goal is the Gemini Moon, and that's exactly what you need right now, as this is the 'make or break' transit, and you need to get out there and start 'making.' The bell just went off, and now you had better get your act together.

It's GO time, Gemini and during the Gemini Moon, you'll see that it's worth taking a chance on. You have had this one person in mind for so long and you're at the place in your life where you don't see the point in holding back. You're too old just to keep it a crush. This isn't high school anymore and you want a relationship. But! First things first. Get yourself over to this crush of yours and start spilling the beans.

Know this: you're a real charmer when you want to be. While you may be a thousand other things, when you want to lay the charm, you do it thickly and with a trowel. You can be pretty darn irresistible when you want to be, and you've got the Gemini Moon backing you up on this. So, keep the confidence flowing and get the job done. You can do it! March on over to your crush and shine your shine all over them ... they will not be able to turn you down.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Keep in mind that this is also Capricorn season, and you're already there with your courage and your ability to get yourself out of one place and into another. What this means, in your case, Capricorn is that during the Gemini Moon, you want to see momentum. You have someone that you have a super-duper-amazeballs crush on and you need to let them know that you feel this way. You are so confident that they'll reciprocate that you take a chance and blab it all out.

This alone shows this person that you are not only adorable but also really sincere. Your crush knew that you were always hanging around for a reason, and it's not as if they haven't picked up on your flirtatious ways. You've made it quite obvious to them, but you've never really come out with it, as — believe it or not — you are quite shy at certain times. That's why the Gemini Moon comes to your rescue and shoves you out of your shy space and into the world of 'telling it like it is.'

So, your feeling is YOLO. You only live once and if you're going to feel the way you feel about the person you are crushing on, then they might as well know how you feel. You are, of course, concerned with how they react, but your biggest concern is just getting the words out of your mouth and into the ether. You can do it, and you will. Today is the day you tell your crush how you feel. Good luck, and may the odds be ever in your favor.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.