Why December 23 Love Horoscopes Feel Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

On this Saturday, December 23, 2023, we have a rare and powerful transit to help us out in our romantic relationships. Mars trine the Nodes comes to save the day and deliver us the energy we need to cope with the day itself and to right the wrongs of the past and all that's led to this day.

We have had it on our minds for far too long that we want to walk into the new year feeling physically healthy, and during Mars' trine node on this day, we finally believe we can especially in our love lives.

Health is wealth, and when these three zodiac signs show up as prime examples of what it's like to start again when it comes to living a healthy lifestyle, it will affect the entire family. Our love lives will start to look like there's some real hope, and during Mars trine Node, we come to believe in ourselves as physical beings who need real care.

While the rest of the world might be packing on the pounds and over-indulging in all the goodies that the season provides, there will be certain folks among us who don't want to go that route, and if we are part of this crowd, then we know that what we're doing is right. We want to be around for this great love life of ours, and we aren't messing around with our health anymore. To life, to life, L'Chaim!

These are the three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love starting December 23, 2023:

1. Taurus, you're aiming for a healthy love life inside and out.

While this time of the year tends to have people convince themselves that they 'need' a treat, that treats tends to turn into a month-long lifestyle of debauchery and unhealthy choices. For you and your romantic partner, you've decided to go the opposite route, and that's a brilliant idea because it can only do you a world of good. During the transit of the Mars trine Node, you will be very body-conscious, and so will your partner.

On December 23, both you and your partner will decide that now is the right time to start honing it all back in, as you both don't want to fly so far off the handle that you find it too hard to come back down to earth. What all this implies is that you know you could become a royal sloth and that if you don't kick yourself into action, then you'll never get on track and that your health will decline ... and who wants that? No one!

So, on December 23, 2023, during the transit of Mars trine Node, you will see that health is wealth and that you are starved for those kinds of riches. Together with your romantic partner, you can create hope and a new goal for the coming new year. You know that if you stay open to the energy that comes with Mars trine Node, you will succeed in creating and reaching your goals together.

2. Virgo, you want to get fit with your partner.

If you can talk yourself into the idea that it takes more than talk to achieve a healthy lifestyle, then you will be on the right track. Virgo, in the past, you've sold yourself a real sale pitch on how health is the most important thing in your life and how if only you and your romantic partner could just commit to a lifestyle made up of healthy and wise choices, you'd have everything there is to have in life. On December 23, 2023, you will once again feel the call towards health and strength, and because Mars trine Node is supporting you, you will take it very seriously.

Now, it's really up to you to make it an action rather than just a pipe dream, and you can do it, Virgo. You know that if you put your mind to something, you can achieve it, as you always have before, and even if this means you have to watch what you eat and actually get on that treadmill, then just face facts and DO IT. You've got Mars trine Node showing you that this is imperative. You feel mentally strong; now it's time to get physical.

Don't wait around for approval and even if your romantic partner isn't as stoked as you are for physical transformation, just do it anyway. You'll find that your transformation will encourage your partner to start their own. Be the example of health and well-being, Virgo. You owe this to yourself, and you can begin this journey on December 23, with the help of Mars' trine node by your side.

3. Libra, you are ready to take things a bit more seriously resulting in luck in love.

It makes all the sense in the world that your sign, Libra, would be especially susceptible to the vibes that come off of the transit, Mars trine Node, as you are all about balance and it gives you the chance to show yourself what you are made of. You feel as though the days of gluttony and sloth are played out. Yes, yes, it's the season to be merry, but all you really see is that it's the season for stuffing your face.

Both you and your romantic partner will decide to jump the gun on the whole 'New Year's resolution' thing and even though it's only December 23, you will both feel like it's time to make the move. During Mars trine Node, you'll see very clearly that your lives are precious and that you don't need to wait for a special 'starting point' in order to get on the health bandwagon. It all begins now, and you are definitely on the right track with this.

This also gives you and your loved one something in common; the goal of creating health together is built on positivity and hope. After all, you're not going downhill together; you're building your bodies up for the future and this gives you something to do together. What you can create is limitless and you feel good about being good to yourself during Mars trine Node.

