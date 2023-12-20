3 Zodiac Signs Want Love With No Commitment On December 21, 2023

If we are at the point where we want love but there's nobody around us on December 21. that we can seriously 'call our own,' then we are in a predicament.

We want to get involved so that we can feel the companionship of another warm body. We don't really want to sign on for the full package deal, as in commitment, etc.

Honesty is the best policy as far as we can see, and we'd be right on the money with that testimony.

Three zodiac signs will tell themselves a bold truth on this day, December 21, 2023, and that is that they don't want to get involved if it means they have to give more than they are willing to give.

If we are one of these zodiac signs, then what we really want right now, at this point in our lives, is a no-strings-attached relationship. During Venus opposite Uranus, it will be quite clear that there can be no other way.

What will surprise us is that many people feel this way; now, to find one we actually like. This isn't about casual romance. We're not just looking for a fling with 'anyone.'

We want to like the person we are with. During Venus opposite Uranus, the rules will be clear: "I have to like you, but I don't have to commit to you. Capiche?"

Three zodiac signs want love without commitment on December 21, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've been down this road before, and you've come to see that if you state your intentions honestly, right at the top of any relationship, there are no misunderstandings down the road.

For you, on December 21, 2023, you really want to make it clear. You are not 'in this' for anything heavy, and this, of course, applies to the new relationship you're about to get into. You are excited to be with this new person, but you aren't signing on the dotted line.

What you've also learned is that saying what your intentions are at the top of the relationship is not always taken seriously. So, you may end up giving your person a 'friendly reminder' that during the transit of Venus opposite Uranus.

You are dead serious about not being misunderstood, and that means that the person you are with cannot think that you are going to commit to them eventually. You aren't. You do not want the attachment.

Because you are very serious and yet still friendly with your approach, you will be understood and there will be no problems down the road.

Whether you are doing this to protect your heart or because you just believe in the kind of love that doesn't come with attachments, you'll see success on this day, as you have found someone who really does get your concept and agrees to it.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may surprise yourself, Virgo, as the tides have truly turned and you are now the person who is telling someone else that if they fall in love with you, they do it at their own risk.

You do not want to be responsible for someone else's feelings during Venus opposite Uranus. On December 21, 2023, you will be able to tell this person how you feel upfront and honestly.

The truth is that you do love companionship, but that, as of recent times, you just don't have the strength to get into a full-blown relationship with someone. You'd rather not commit to anything for the sake of staying sane. You feel that your last relationship really did you in and that this period of time is now for healing your heart. You feel you can enjoy the companionship of another person while healing.

During the transit of Venus opposite Uranus, you will do what you've never done before: you will deny someone the knowledge that you'll be there for them in the future. You don't see this as cold or unfeeling; you see this as necessary if you are ever to regain yourself again. You do not want to cause heartbreak, nor do you wish to experience it, so the 'no strings attached' route seems best for you as of December 21, 2023.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

One thing at a time. That's your basic pace during this holiday season, and that reaches out to love, as well. You simply are overbooked and overworked during this time. On December 21, if you find that you are without a partner, it's all the same to you, as you really don't have the bandwidth to maintain a romantic relationship. Maybe someday, but should someone come into your life right now, you'll have to let them know that it has to be 'no strings attached.'

This doesn't mean you shun love; no, it's just the opposite. You adore the stuff, but you've come to learn that love takes time and effort and that's just not a thing you have in you right now. During the transit of Venus opposite Uranus, you will see very clearly that this is all you have to offer. You're also aware that what little you have to give is not too shabby, either. You're a catch, even if you aren't promising lifelong love.

So, during Venus opposite Uranus on December 21, 2023, you may just find yourself spending the holidays with someone whom you are not that interested in.

You may like them very much and they may make you laugh and feel good. You will be very honest with them about your intentions: you have none, and they need to be aware of that, as this is your truth and you are not going back on your truth.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.