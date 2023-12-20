3 Zodiac Signs Handle Problems With Ease On December 21, 2023

On this day, December 21, 2023, we may see some upsetting moments when it comes to our love lives, mainly due to ambitious desires and the misunderstanding of intentions.

While the day's transit, Venus opposite Uranus, could bring potential joy and success, it's a slippery slope, this one, as we are also dealing with much ego and hyped-up sensitivity.

Here we have the elements of the perfect storm, which basically means that if you are one of the three zodiac signs that can and will take the energy of Venus opposite Uranus the wrong way, then what happens is that we start to concoct the setting for drama.

We will seemingly go out of our way to misunderstand our romantic partner on this day, not because we 'want' to, but because we are unable to see the other side of the coin.

So, what we can look forward to during Venus opposite Uranus on December 21, 2023, is rejection, but we also know how to handle the problems we face with ease.

We perceive that our partners are on the same page as us, and so, when we present a plan of action to them, they are insulted by our nerves, causing us to doubt ourselves even further. A clarifying conversation will help smooth things out, and while it could feel like it's too late, we learn how to turn things around in our favor.

Three zodiac signs who will have rough horoscopes on December 21, 2023

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

First things first, what's good to know is that your relationship is strong enough to endure whatever happens on this day, December 21, 2023. However, that's not going to stop Venus opposite Uranus from sinking its teeth into your 'pleasant day' by presenting you both with the idea that you simply can't be understood by your partner. You feel as though things should be one way, while your partner is over there feeling quite the opposite.

What's disappointing about is that you always thought that your partner was one hundred percent down with whatever ideas you would come up with. Yet it seems as though on this day, during Venus opposite Uranus, they look at you as if you were some kind of freak. You feel rejected and dejected, and it all comes as a shock to you. You feel insulted and you resent how they make you feel. All you wanted was to have some fun, after all.

What starts as a mere misunderstanding escalates into a weird kind of war of words during Venus opposite Uranus, and you might find that on December 21, 2023, there is very little 'holiday spirit' to help things out. You're going to have to go to your corners and simmer down emotionally before returning to each other unscathed and ready to have a decent and calm conversation.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The last thing you want to happen on this day, or any day, for that matter, is for you and your romantic partner to be at odds, especially during this supposedly 'happy' holiday season. You only want the best and your intentions are true, but during Venus opposite Uranus on December 21, 2023, you'll find that everything out of your mouth is challenged by the person you love, as if you were spewing poison instead of giving your best.

You realize that perhaps they're just 'in a mood' but you don't consider the idea that you have any responsibility in the matter. Maybe what's really going on is that your timing is off and that it's not necessarily the right time for you to be doing any kind of suggesting, as your partner clearly needs some time off. Yet you push them until they practically break, even though you believe you're doing it 'out of love.'

This is a tricky transit, this Venus opposite Uranus, and it plays on your sense of needing love. That's why you become vulnerable during this time and why you may feel as though your partner is clearly not listening to you. The reality is that they do need their space, but it's also on you to be more sensitive to their timing. You can't just invade their space, even if it's just to love them when they are clearly demanding some 'time alone.'

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You feel as though your attitude is almost enviable, that you are the one who will come in like gangbusters and make your romantic partner feel like a million bucks. On this day, December 21, 2023, your good feeling will be met with a very lukewarm reaction, as it's quite clear that your partner not only doesn't want to be intruded upon but that they are giving you an obvious sign: they need to be alone.

You are projecting your 'great ideas' onto them, and while your ideas and ways of manifesting them may indeed be great, you are not 'reading the room,' Aquarius — time to read the room. Pay attention.

The transit of the day is Venus opposite Uranus and it will have you completely misunderstanding the signals and cues. You just don't get it, and that's mainly because during Venus opposite Uranus, you think you're doing the right thing but the only 'right' part about it is in the idea that YOU think it's right when, indeed, it's only right for you. Your partner needs space; it's not an insult, and it's not a rejection. They just need space.

Where you go wrong is that you believe all they really need is love to soften them up, and that shows them that you are doing everything but listening to them. And on December 21, 2023, they need to be listened to, not rebelled against. So take a step back, Aquarius, and try to imagine yourself in their shoes. They don't 'hate' you; they simply need a minute or two where you're not insisting they love you. Give them some breathing room.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.