3 Zodiac Signs Overcome An Existential Crisis On December 20, 2023

We all know that the end of the year has us questioning so many things. on this particular day, December 20, 2023, three zodiac signs might even find that our line of thinking is what could only be considered 'existential.' We have so many, many thoughts running around inside our minds. During our transit, Moon square Mercury, we can't seem to settle down.

Another will answer one question for those of us who can't seem to make sense out of the why's, who's when's and how's of this year. We will seek answers that we will not be able to find only because we keep leading ourselves into deeper states of confusion with each passing hour.

While we know that, on occasion, it's OK to get this self-reflective, but we may end up driving ourselves up the wall December 20, 2023.

It's because of the transit, Moon square Mercury, that we are continuously at odds with our mental process. We want to understand, and every time we think we're coming up with an answer, we find that there are other variables involved that lead us down the road to ruin. We will get past this, but this day is going to have many of us begging for the mind-numbing nothingness of TV

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This one affects your love life, Scorpio, and what we are talking about here is how Moon square Mercury has you second-guessing just about everything that goes on between you and your mate. What you thought was solid may be unstable, but so much of that might just be in your mind. During Moon square Mercury on December 20, 2023, your doubts and fears may be the unravelling of a relationship that actually wasn't shaky at all.

That's how Moon square Mercury does its thing: it makes you feel as though, perhaps, you didn't see something. You trusted that all was well, and now, during this transit, you have doubts that rise up and seemingly take over, and you may not know why. What you will start to believe, however, is that you've always had these doubts and that if they are rising, there must be a reason for such a feeling.

This is where you get a chance to pull back and reassess the situation for its true value. You may spend most of December 20 wondering if your relationship is even real, but you have to snap out of it and start using the rational side of your brain, Scorpio. Is this just you freaking out because you're coming into a brand new year and you're scared of the unknown, or is there something seriously wrong with your relationship?

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There is someone in your life who holds your heart as well as all of your attention. For this person, you give your life. During Moon square Mercury, you are going to hear a chorus of naysayers that tell you that you are wasting your time and that you need not give it all away to that one person. You will hear people tell you that your life is for you to live, not to give away to that one person constantly. You may end up agreeing with them just to shut them up, but you know the truth.

The truth is that during the transit of Moon square Mercury, you will know that your life isn't as important to you as the person you love is. If your crowd doesn't like that about you, then let them have a hard time over it. The person you love is the reason you are here, and you'd have it no other way. After all, as the crowd says, 'It's your life.' being that it IS your life, if you want to dedicate it to that one person, then that's up to you.

December 20, 2023, puts things into perspective for you, even though you feel as though you are supposed to be doubting your intuition during this day's transit. While you may indulge in a small amount of doubt simply because you feel the pressure to make life convenient for everyone around you, you are also very clear about one thing, and you don't see that changing: the one you love is the number one person in your life. That's that. Yes, you put them above yourself. It happens.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are pondering the idea of 'why?' Why are you here? Why are you with the person you ended up with? Are these things good or bad? You are, by nature, inquisitive and curious, but during the transit of Moon square Mercury, you may end up asking too many questions. You know yourself very well, and you realize that if you don't stop soon, you'll end up wracking your brain and ending up feeling depressed.

There is, however, one burning question that plagues you, and it's 'How did I end up with the person I'm with now?' You really don't know. You know that it started as loving and passionate, but over the years, it's turned into something so far from what it started to be that you aren't even sure you recognize the person you are with. This person is your life partner, and yet, they feel alien to you, unfamiliar ... strange.

You know that you'll get past it, as you always do, but on December 20, 2023, you'll allow yourself those dark thoughts and you may even start to detest your partner ... if only for a few minutes. This is life and you know it.

People change over time, and as we all know, it's very hard to keep a romance going strong over decades. It might even be downright impossible, and yet, you've tried. Moon square Mercury has you wondering why you stick with it, but do not worry Capricorn ... you're doing the best you can.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.