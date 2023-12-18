3 Zodiac Signs Want To Be Left Alone On December 19, 2023

What happens to certain people when they find themselves on emotional overload is that they can't help but shut down. Today, we are joined by the transit of Moon sextile Pluto, and this is where we might see some prime examples of how things can be too much for us and what we do when we feel it's all crumbling down upon us.

Today, three zodiac signs will have no choice but to switch off their feelings. December 19, 2023, is a day of intense vulnerability, and because of the transit of the Moon sextile Pluto, we are almost 'too' empathetic. We feel it all too much, and if some of those feelings happen to do with love, romance or anything that attaches us to another person, we will absolutely shut down.

While we might not be totally conscious that we're doing so, we will be using our survival mechanisms today so that we protect our hearts from being battered. We may feel that something is 'wrong' today or that something is about to go wrong.

That kind of heightened awareness may feel scary, and on December 19, 2023, we will use our defense mechanisms to wall up our emotions. What we may come to realize is that the ability to switch off feelings might just be one of our greatest natural gifts.

Three zodiac signs who want to be left alone on December 19, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Nobody wants to shut off their emotions, but there are times in your life when you know that if you give in, you'll just crumble. Right now, you don't feel you have the capacity to fall apart. Yes, there are some very harsh things going on in your life, Taurus, and during Moon sextile Pluto, they feel even harsher than they did yesterday. On this day, December 19, 2023, you will consciously end the pain of worry by shutting off your emotions successfully.

You can do it and you will do it, and while this isn't something you are particularly proud of, it's something you know you CAN do as you've done it before during times of duress. You are completely aware that you cannot control people or what they do, but you can do your best to control yourself and get yourself to safe ground where some of these people are concerned. If you have a troubled romantic partner, this might be one of those 'get me out of here' days.

Being that you are already highly empathetic, you have taught yourself how to wall up in the event that your empathy sucks you down the black hole. In order to spare yourself unnecessary damage, you shut down and tell yourself that you are not feeling any of it. You've been here before and you'll be here again. On this day, during Moon sextile Pluto, you'll show the world, once again, that if needed, you can shut off your emotions.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today comes with a few sentences that you will repeat over and over again. "Whatever." "I don't care." "It is what it is," and the ever-repeated, "not my problem." These are your go-to expressions for what you'd like to convince yourself you are feeling when you are, in fact, feeling nothing this easy. Today is overwhelming and emotional, and all you can do to cope with it is shut down altogether.

It's December 19, 2023, and you're looking at how Moon sextile Pluto influences your emotional state. Oh yes, you are quite aware of what's happening in your life. Because you see it as immense and troublesome, you aren't really sure where to place your emotions because you feel that if you allow yourself to FEEL them literally, you'll go stark raving mad. You'd rather pretend that it's 'no biggie' than deal with the reality of today.

You are completely aware that even if you shut down, those problems will be there tomorrow, so you do your best during Moon sextile Pluto to make sure that tomorrow comes with apathy and lackluster energy as well. You are not able to deal with whatever is going on in your life right now. You feel the best way to handle it all is by shutting down emotionally, by choice.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There's a lot you don't share with the world as you feel your burden is way more than what others could sympathize with, not to mention that it's none of their business. Still, taking it upon yourself to keep it all hush-hush and quiet takes its toll on you. So when things really pile on, trouble-wise, it's just more for you to cope with on your own, all alone. Today, December 19, 2023, brings you that 'one' new thing, and you are just not going to have it.

During Moon sextile Pluto, you will feel as though life is just ... unfair. While, haha, yep, you nailed it, it still doesn't change the fact that troubles are still piling on and you feel that you're on the verge of a major shutdown. How much can a person take emotionally before all the defense mechanisms that we are both with a kick in fully? Today, you will find out, as you will be saying no to feelings and yes to self-imposed numbness.

You don't want to have to explain to your friends, neighbors or associates that you need space to process. You just go into your world and you do what you need to do, knowing fully well that there are people 'out there' judging you for being so cold and unresponsive. Oh, who cares! This is the last thing you need on your plate, right? You have real-life problems, and making them convenient for others to understand is the last thing on your mind.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.