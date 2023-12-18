3 Zodiac Signs Decide To Stay Single On December 19, 2023

Not everyone wants to admit that they literally need to be free, but on this day, December 19, 2023, during the Aries Moon, three zodiac signs will have no choice but to state their feelings as they are. We want no ties, no commitments, no attachments. Whatever made us this way is our business alone, and that's part of it, too.

What we know is what we feel is supported by the Aries Moon, and that's the very true desire just to be ... free. We aren't trying to hurt anyone's feelings and we don't go out of our way to make people feel rejected by us, although we may see some wrong interpretations of our actions on December 19, 2023. We only want to be free, and that has very little to do with the desires of others.

During the Aries Moon, the craving for freedom is backed up with fierce determination, as we're working with Aries energy here and that's not wishy-washy stuff. This isn't personal rebellion; we don't need to be free to become 'someone else,' but it is holding us back. No, in fact, this isn't a reaction to a person. It's a sincere desire to pay attention to what our inner thoughts are telling us.

Three zodiac signs want to be single on December 19, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The freedom you crave in a big way on December 19, 2023, is financial freedom and for the first time in your life, you are ready to start focusing on all the things that you once found so uncool, like ... investments, banking, retirement accounts and all that stuff. You've come to realize that this is a world that demands money. No matter how artistic you are, you really need to play the game or lose your shoes, as they say.

Freedom, to you, means not having to live in constant anxiety, and during the Aries Moon, you'll be more than willing to start getting serious about money-related issues. Love can wait, and so can just about everything else. You aren't in the mood to be stopped or influenced. You want what you want, and what that is is financial independence. No more waiting for someone to come to your rescue magically; you will do this one on your own.

So, when you tell people that you need to be free, they may interpret it any way they choose, but only you'll know that the freedom you need is the freedom that requires no explanation to anyone. You will use this day as your starting point. You don't care that it's the end of the year. In fact, it's the end of the year that you know you don't want to be clueless as you walk into the new year.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Right now, during the Aries Moon on December 19, 2023, you will know that love is not your main focus and that if you spend too much time dwelling on what you do or do not have, you'll see that all you do is waste time. as a Gemini, that's a criminal offense. Yes, you might be lazy at times, but you always think of yourself as a work in progress. Plus, you feel no need to explain your behavior to anyone. During the Aries Moon, you will see that the only thing you really want ... is freedom.

That means freedom from having to answer to anyone, freedom from an overhead that crushes you, and the freedom to be creative in ways that please you. You are tired of 'working for the man' and even though that seems to be an archaic term, it still holds up, and it's exactly the kind of life you wish to reject. You want the freedom to be yourself, do your thing your way, and live your life according to your terms.

You aren't insane, though; you do know that there will always be attachments here and there. As far as you know, this day is about figuring out a realistic plan for freeing yourself up as much as is humanly possible. You are just sick and tired of having to work under other people and during the Aries Moon, you'll say something about it. You won't be rude, but you will be blunt. You do blunt rather well. On this day, it will work for you.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

These last few days of Sagittarius season are some of the strongest when it comes to freedom and independence and you'll be feeling it majorly on this day, December 19, 2023. The Aries Moon and that's going to light a fire underneath you that will have you coming to terms with what it is that you really need in this life, and right now ... it's freedom. Freedom to choose, freedom to be yourself. That's all you want.

You've had something in mind for a long time, and you feel that your romantic partner has held you back. They aren't doing it to be a prison warden, but the effect is the same, and you feel that you add to it by not telling them to back down. That's where things change. It's during the Aries Moon that you realize that you don't have forever to do the things you want to do and that you can't let your partner hold you back.

Also, what you want has nothing to do with them. This could be a simple hobby or event that you want to be a part of, and you should have the liberty to do such things if you so want to. When you come clean with your desires for freedom, and you feel open and brave enough now to speak up so that you can finally set yourself free. You don't need to be shackled to an idea. You can have what you want, and you can be free enough to go for it, too.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.