5 Zodiac Signs Make The Most Of This Week's Horoscopes

Beautiful lies and unshackling truths are in store for us this week, between December 25 - 31, 2023. Do you have it within you to open your eyes wide and see things for what they truly are? Extraordinary wisdom and healing love await those who can. while five zodiac signs will have the best experience under this influence — namely, Aries, Sagittarius, Taurus, Leo and Capricorn — there's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

We start the week with a Full Moon in Cancer on December 26. Do you have a manifestation ritual planned for the day? If not, maybe you should. Now's the time to thank the universe for all the blessings you have received so far and make new wishes that make you feel healthy, happy and whole.

Later in the week, we have two important astrological transits. On December 29, Venus will enter Sagittarius. On December 30, Jupiter will finally go direct in Taurus after months and months in retrograde. So don't be surprised if you suddenly feel larger than life or want to go all out with your big dreams.

Jupiter will bless such adventures with practical resources and fortune, while Venus will make sure we are shaping into something extraordinary along the way. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for December 25 - 31.

Five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for December 25 - 31, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus & Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Fate & divination

Aries, trust your intuition this week. Beautiful surprises await you and so do beautiful opportunities. You'll just have to seize them when you feel the change in the wind. The Full Moon on December 26 will be an especially wonderful time for you, so if you have overcome your fears recently and have turned a new leaf,

Also, if you feel called to, engage with some form of divination this week to connect with your soul. Whether it's through a tarot reading, palmistry or something else is up to you. If you observe repeating numbers or other synchronicities, then take note!

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer & Leo

Best area to focus on: Studying

Sagittarius, your mind is your best friend this week. You will come up with the best ideas and chance upon the sweetest inspirations. So make sure to take notes so you don't forget them!

Weirdly enough, even though it's the end of the year, studying is highlighted for you as an area that will bring you the most blessings. Of course, this may be obvious to those of you who will be writing an important exam in the early months of 2024. the rest of you will benefit from using this time to expand your mind and prepare for the new year with focused intention.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Future planning

Taurus, the energy this week has a poignant feel to it for you. You can learn the true meaning of self-love and friendships, which empowers you to do what you need to do to be strong. The cosmic forces are on your side right now, especially after Jupiter goes direct in Taurus later in the week.

Future planning is also highlighted here for you. Why waste the blessings of Jupiter if you can plant new seeds now? You will thank yourself when many years have passed and the fruits of your diligence come in.

4. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Cooking or baking

Leo, enthusiasm and pride will be your best friends this week. No, there's nothing wrong with having pride if it's the positive kind, like pride in one's national identity, pride in one's victories or pride in doing the right thing when it would have been easier to close your eyes and look away.

Cooking and baking are also highlighted here as activities that will help you stay grounded and bring you joy, especially if you engage in them with your loved ones and children. You can also distribute baked treats in your neighborhood or to a homeless shelter to make a good turn as the year comes to a close.

5. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Rest & relaxation

Sweet nothings and whimsical ideas are in store for you this week, Capricorn. The only problem is you may be reluctant to engage with them because of personal inhibitions or the fear of looking ridiculous. Don't sabotage yourself with such a mindset! You will squander the blessings that the universe wants to give you.

Rest and relaxation are also highlighted here for you as the year comes to a close. Don't try to be productive. Just don't. Take this time to indulge in self-care and start the new year with bright feelings, a happy heart and relaxed toes.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.