5 Zodiac Signs With Beautiful Horoscopes On December 17, 2023

True friends are more precious than all the gold and silver in this world. That's the message and energy of December 17, 2023.

Five zodiac signs will benefit the most if they lean into this wisdom: Capricorn, Cancer, Scorpio, Virgo and Leo.

First of all, with Moon in Aquarius standing out as the primary astrological driver, we are being urged to choose our friends and company wisely.

The wrong people can easily influence you into giving up your dreams or bully you under the guise of "pranks."

In such a situation, feeling like an outcast is actually a boon. It's your intuition telling you that you need to walk away and find your true soul tribe.

Moon opposite Lilith in Leo underlines this need by urging us to lean into our unconventional side and recognize whether the "unconventional" is really bad or just a term used to perpetuate wrongful things as "convention." In such a case, wear your "unconventionality" with pride.

Why not? Since Mercury Retrograde is still strong in the sky, you may additionally benefit from reflecting upon similar experiences you have had in the past. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 17, 2023.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 17, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Handcrafts

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 pm

Capricorn, an extra sweet day is in store for you. Open your heart and embrace the beautiful energy that's here for you! The more time you spend with your loved ones, the better things will be for you. In fact, if you have the choice between being with your loved ones and engaging with casual friends and acquaintances, choose the former, even if you feel peer pressure trying to sway you.

Some of you will benefit from unleashing your creative side, too, especially if you love creating handcrafts or working with your hands. Whether it's woodwork, painting, interior designing or something else, let your heart lead the way.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Cancer, the energy has a blissful feel to it for you. So let your anxieties slip away and lean into the whimsy that's in the air. Incredible surprises and beautiful wonders lie in wait for you. Some of you may want to decorate your home too (and clean it) so this positive energy flows into your living space.

Those of you who find it difficult to unwind and sit "unproductively" will benefit from a round of meditation or a simple tea ritual. Don't squander the blessings that are here for you by looking away or sabotaging yourself!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer & Other Scorpios

Best area to focus on: Shadow work

Best time of the day: 7 am/pm

Scorpio, your mind is your truest friend. Trust it over all else. You will immediately know when someone is lying to you or trying to pull the wool over your eyes. Don't fall for their "logic" and other diversion tactics. You are about to unearth something important and you need to pay attention.

Working with your psyche and engaging with shadow work is also indicated here for you. Some of you may want to engage the services of a therapist to help you with this or grab a psychology workbook to make the process more streamlined.

4. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Planning & scheduling

Best time of the day: 10 am

Virgo, if your intuition tells you to walk away from someone or some situation, don't question it and walk away at once! The cosmic forces are on your side and unfolding a blanket of protection over you. They can only do so much. You need to embrace the gift they are extending your way.

Planning and scheduling for the future are also indicated for you. Wouldn't it be amazing if you got a headstart into the New Year while everyone else was sleeping? You get to decide where you want to focus your attention.

5. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Dance

Best time of the day: 3 am & 12 pm

Leo, spend time with your siblings. Your blessings will unfold in their company. In case you have a bad relationship with your siblings, this refers to those friends who feel more like family to you (a.k.a, your found family). Guess what? The universe is giving you free rein to gossip to your heart's content.

Dancing is also indicated here as an excellent activity to indulge in. You can do so with your loved ones or by yourself while dressing in the morning/evening. So, scream and shout, and let it all out ... with your twinkly toes!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.