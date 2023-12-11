Each Individual Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 12, 2023

Here's what's in store for each zodiac sign in astrology during the New Moon based on a single tarot card reading for December 12, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

It stinks when you have invested so much time into a person, and yet things didn't work out the way you imagined them to do. While this person may not be your forever love, leaving a person better than you found them is something to acknowledge and be proud of. Furthermore, it may've been a tool for growth and learning within yourself. Not every person is meant to be your end-all, some are just for a season or a unique purpose. Clinging to this can provide hope amidst a disappointing or painful time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Take care, Taurus. When something you wanted comes to an end it's time to think about all the wonderful things you learned and experienced, and what you could have done better if you had the chance. You may be glad to see this journey come to a close, and for good reason. There's a bittersweetness to endings, so today see goodbye as a gift.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Time to celebrate and rest a bit before life gets busy once again. You may be between projects or jobs. The transition period can feel like a much-needed break right now. You can catch up on paperwork, or use this time to get organized and put tools in their right place. It's good to get things ready for the next adventure, do don't get lazy and do nothing. Stay active.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

The Emperor tarot card is a card signifying conflict and a need to stand up for yourself. Today, you may need to be the first to set an important boundary. You have your way of doing things and your friend has their way of doing things. You can be open-minded without having to give in to another person. There's a fine line where you listen to advice or take it and choose the path that's best for you. Pick carefully.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

You don't really see or feel the impact of a unhealthy relationship until it's affected other areas of your life. It's a slow process of isolation and undermining. The first time you feel like someone is trying hard to break you or put you down, be strong. Don't blame yourself, and stand up for yourself, however you feel fit to do so.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

A part of you is looking forward to your family getting together for the holidays, but that one relative who always seems to get under your skin is still on your radar. You can use the next few days to play out past scenarios to prepare in advance. They don't have to push your buttons if you hide them and refuse to let them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Things will improve, Libra, even when you feel like life is falling short, it can turn around for the better. Your needs will be met in a way that's perfect for you. The universe won't leave you hanging or without the tools or resources you need to fulfill your life's purpose.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Work with the highest degree of integrity, Scorpio. A rush job may get the work done, but what people are looking for when they hire you is your best effort. Your expertise is what keeps your business reputation elevated. When you pay attention to detail and avoid cutting corners people respect that. It's what makes you the best of the best.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Are you a perfectionist? The feeling that something can be improved or that your efforts aren't good enough can be daunting. It's important to place meaning on the action itself, not just the outcome. Mistakes are normal. Learning as you go can actually be a lot of fun. By filling your mind and atmosphere with grace and love, the journey can become quite enjoyable.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

The holidays can leave you feeling alone, even when you're surrounded by people who love you. Practicing gratitude can help you to recenter and even acknowledge what you're feeling. If you have time, try volunteering to help others. Helping people or animals who are in need can lift your spirit and give you a sense of purpose.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World

Lucky you, Aquarius, it looks like the stars are aligned and helping you to have a dream come true. You are at a place in your life where you know you need to create your own luck. You don't have to wait for things to happen, because you want to be the one who makes your life improve.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Wow, you're going to blow people away with how well you handle the day. You have learned valuable lessons. You know what to do now that you're the person who is responsible for the work that needs to be done. All your efforts are showing signs of working out, and you feel good about the direction your life is going.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.