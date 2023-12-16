3 Zodiac Signs Handle Heartache Like An Adult On December 17, 2023

OK, we're not going to beat ourselves up over the fact that we feel a touch more sensitive than ever, but the truth is, this is a very delicate time of the year for many people, and sadness does have a way of getting in there and taking over. Emotionally, many of us are already fragile, and on December 17, 2023, there will be a few of us who come face to face with heartbreak.

If ever there were a transit that would facilitate heartbreak, it would be today's event, the Pisces Moon. We have to be gentle to people today as we don't know who's really hurting; what we do know is that we are all sensitive people to a degree, and we don't know what another person is going through. For three zodiac signs, this day is going to be hard; heartbreak happens today, and we won't be able to avoid it.

We've come to understand that life comes with its highs and lows and that for every low, we eventually bounce back up. If we can keep in mind that whatever we experience today is an impermanent state, then we'll be able to see our heartbreak as 'just another experience.' We will grow from this heartbreak, and while that may be cold comfort, it will all be in good time. We will be OK, so don't fret too much.

Three zodiac signs handle heartache like an adult on December 17, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You won't be able to say that you didn't see it coming, but the heartbreak that you'll experience on this day, December 17, 2023, is something you knew was coming your way; you just didn't know it would fall on this, of all days. During the Pisces Moon, you will feel raw and vulnerable. You'll have good reason to feel that way, as today is the day you come to terms with what's going on in your romantic life.

What you suspected has come to life as reality, and this means that you have been betrayed by the one person you put all of your trust into. While this hurts, the whole concept of anticipating it lessens the blow in a way. It is during the Pisces Moon that you are extra sensitive, but it is also a time for you to be extra perceptive; you feel it in your bones. So, oddly, you were prepared for what is happening today.

When heartbreak knocks on your door, you will greet it with stoicism and resolve. Yes, it's not what you wanted but you also know yourself well and you know that you are not about to let yourself be broken. Life hurts, and it hurts us all from time to time, but you are quite aware of your ability to heal. So, this will be your strength on this day, December 17, 2023, during the Pisces Moon.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The only reason you feel as though today is not your best day is because you allowed yourself to take a look at your love life with open eyes and the truth is, you don't like what you see. You see that your partner is definitely not the person you wanted them to be and that they may even be less interested in you than you are in them. This truth is something you've always known and also something you've always denied.

During the Pisces Moon on December 17, 2023, you're going to see this person in action, and whatever it is that they do or say is going to convince you that your doubts are justified. This person is not in love with you, and no matter how hard you try to wipe that illusion away, you can't get it out of your mind ... and that's because it's not an illusion. It's real. The person you love just isn't you, and if they are into you, it's not the way you want them to be.

Because you can't control the situation, you feel chaotic and messy. During the Pisces Moon, you may find that you cry very easily. This transit is known for its weepy influence. Because you won't be able to rewrite your heartbreak into something new and promising, you may find that today, December 17, 2023, is really and truly depressing. Knowing you, you might just pretend that everything really is OK ... but you'll know the truth. You'll know.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

For all that you've put into your love life, you probably know by now that something is wrong. During the Pisces Moon, it will be all the more obvious that heartbreak is inevitable on this day, December 17, 2023. You and the person you assumed was your partner were supposed to do something special, and once again, that person has come through with what they do best: bring disappointment.

You get stood up. Not at the altar, no, but for something that meant the world to you, and it might have just been a meeting set for a certain time at a certain place. Your partner may or may not stand you up deliberately, but who cares? They didn't have the respect or the integrity actually to meet you when they agreed to. That's worthless in your book, and no amount of justification does the trick. You've been duped, Pisces.

During the Pisces Moon, you are already on edge and feeling nervous. You don't set out to have a bad day, as you know you can easily create such a thing just by thinking yourself into a frenzy. On December 17, 2023, you WANT to believe in your partner. You want them to come through and you can't believe you have to go to such lengths to convince yourself that they will. Especially when they don't. You'll be stood up today and you will feel heartbroken because of it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.