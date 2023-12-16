3 Zodiac Signs Are Very Lucky In Love On December 17, 2023

We would be hard-pressed to think that a day that has Moon conjunct Saturn in it would actually end up being good for our love lives, and yet, it is going to do us more good than harm. It is particularly because of this interesting juxtaposed transit. This Sunday, three zodiac signs are going to rise above the odds in love and romance.

Taurus, Virgo and Sagittarius are. luckiest in love on December 17, 2023.

On this day, three zodiac signs will make use of this 'end-of-year' energy by sitting down with their partners and having the kind of talk that really clears the air. This is not a day for breakups, oh no, but it is a day when people who love each other come clean with a few hidden details. Secrets are revealed and truths are finally out in the open.

While all that sounds hard to take or too mysterious to deal with, it's an essential part of your healing. Moon conjunct Saturn is a secret healer. It helps us to understand where our values and priorities lie.

While we might be taking everything 'very seriously', we are working towards a positive outcome. This we know, and this is what inspires our actions on December 17, 2023.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on December 16, 2023

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's a 'one last chance to get it right' kind of day for you, and you are going to put your whole heart into making things heal where you and your partner are concerned. It's a lucky day indeed, as you are known to create success in your life when you intend to.

Now, if you can only get your partner on board, your success will be a shoo-in, as they say. It's December 17, 2023, and the transit that helps you with your love revolution is Moon conjunct Saturn.

It will be during this transit that you state, in bold and unvarnished terms, that you are willing to work things out with your partner and that you'd like to give it one more chance. This, of course, implies that you've been at odds with each other, but it is the end of the year and you want to know if breaking up is worth it or if that's just a ridiculous notion, as the two of you really do love each other.

So, it is about deciding what the best move will be and, being that you really do love each other, what to do about the mess you've made. You will find that having a heart-to-heart conversation with your romantic partner may just end up being the key to the two of you coming into a new understanding of each other. Maybe that's what's been needed: new eyes, new perspective. That's what Moon conjunct Saturn brings.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

So much has changed in such a short amount of time, and around now, you want to know where you stand in terms of your romantic relationship and all that the two of you have created over the time you've spent together.

By the time this day rolls around you will be fed up enough with the troubles and the trials that you'll want to sit down with your loved one and iron out whatever it is that needs attention. During Moon conjunct Saturn, you'll feel compelled to do so.

What you've learned so far is that you have no more patience for pain, drama, lies, or secrets. You don't want to be told one thing only to find out that you were just being humored. You don't like the idea that the person you love and trust placates you as if you were an infant. You tell them so. They may be more understanding than you think; in fact, they may have wanted to be confronted about this.

What goes on during the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn is that both of you are sick and tired of the lack of communication. Because the love really is there and it really is true, you both will commit to a no-secrets, no-bull policy from here on in. You feel so good about this and proud of yourself for finally being honest enough to tell it like it is. You are fearless. Exhausted but fearless. It's all good. You spared yourself the further aggravation.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Even though you have convinced the world that you are the most confident player on the block, the reality of it all is that you are just as neurotic as anyone else is. When it comes to your romantic relationship, you actually fear speaking up simply because you dread the idea of being disagreed with. This fear has created many problems in the relationship, mainly because your partner is exactly like you in this regard.

What's going on is that you are both aware that the year is coming to an end, and that makes you wonder if the next year is going to be any better. With this as an inspiration, you will summon up the power that lies inherent in the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn, and you will both come forth with a few untold truths. These things need to be said, and once they are 'out there,' you'll both notice new freedom kicking in.

You are about to upgrade your relationship successfully, and the best part about this is that neither of you thought it would be possible. It is possible during Moon conjunct Saturn, and because it's so spontaneous and sudden, it might even ignite giddiness and laughter. This day gives you and your partner the chance to see what happens when you try, as in 'really putting in the effort.' Try it, they say. You'll like it, they say. *smiles*

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.