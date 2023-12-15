3 Zodiac Signs Fall In Love With A Friend On December 16, 2023

Thankfully, every day of our life has possibilities in store. We may not grab every opportunity that avails itself to us, and we may need to know when opportunity knocks.

However, certain astrological transits let us know that something special is about to happen and that we need to stay aware and act accordingly.

December 16, 2023, brings us the unique transit of Moon square Uranus, and in this case, 'unique' is the keyword for the day.

We are about to explore what life is like outside of the box, as they say. For three zodiac signs, that means that we will see something ... or rather, someone, in a light that we never saw them in before.

We realize that the friend that we've been flirting with for weeks is actually the person we will end up dating and possibly even making our partner. Why not? Aren't the best relationships the ones forged in friendship?

Three zodiac signs will show that the love we've been searching for has been there all the time, right in front of our faces ... in the form of our trusted and beloved friend. Nice!

Three zodiac signs fall in love with their best friend on December 16, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Wait ... what? THAT FRIEND? Oh, em gee. Yes, now that you think about it, the person you've been hanging out with and play-flirting with is actually the person you've fallen head over heels in love with. Can this really be happening? Uh oh, you're in trouble. Well, no, you're actually NOT in trouble, but you will have your mind blown when you realize what's going on. December 16, 2023, has you coming to terms with the fact that, YES, you have fallen in love with your friend.

Hey, it happens to the best of us, and honestly, we are lucky if such a thing happens, as we know we've got a built-in foundation. During the transit of Moon square Uranus, we don't really feel intimidated by this idea, even though the sudden realization may come as a shock. Not that we think about it, it's kind of cool: falling in love with a friend, eh? OK, let's give it a go, why not? As the year comes to a close, it feels nice to see that things like this can happen.

OK, so bring it on. Let's do this. The idea of falling in love with your friend is such an easy and realistic idea that you feel it's meant to be. You like the good vibes that come with the entire idea. While you didn't see it coming, it's here now and so, you'll go with it, as it all seems to spell promise, fun, friendship and well ... the rest of that equation. Here's to a new experience, Taurus!

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have fallen in love with your friend and holy smokes that came out of the left field, didn't it, Cancer? The thing is, you really weren't looking for love, and the last place you'd ever think it would pop up would be in a stable friendship. You love your friend and in a way, this scares you as you don't want to jeopardize the friendship with something as 'dangerous' as falling in love with them. Hey, this is no new news; romance can endanger a friendship.

During Moon square Uranus on December 16, 2023, you'll have no choice but to submit to your feelings, as this seems to be bigger than the two of you. Your friend feels the same and after a nerve-racking and extremely awkward conversation about what you're both feeling, you'll at least feel the relief of having it out in the open. What you'll do about it has yet to be seen. The stars look like they're pushing the two of you together.

So, can you handle it, Cancer? Can you handle the idea of falling in love with someone whom you really, really LIKE a lot? It might be that time for you, meaning it might be time for you to do as Moon square Uranus instructs you to do: throw away expectations and just 'go with it.' Uranus energy is all about taking chances on the unexpected, and so ... if it feels good and it looks good, then why say no? This could turn out to be one of the better moves you'll make this year.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Falling in love with a friend — HA! That's not what you had in mind. Yet, during the transit of Moon square Uranus, you'll feel compelled to take a deeper look at 'why' you feel so drawn to this one friend of yours and if those feelings are actually deeper than you assumed they were. The trip is you and this person have been doing some serious flirting. You both have been under the impression that you're 'getting away with it' under the guise of platonic friendship.

A-HA. That's where Moon square Uranus blows your mind, Libra. The truth is revealed as the flirtation takes you both into a place where this is no longer flirty; this is downright romantic and real. You both will throw caution to the wind and just go for it because, honestly, you are both adults and you know what you're doing. OK, so you'll cross the line and what once was called a 'friendship' might now become an 'affair.' Does that mean you lose the friendship? Oh, hell no.

In fact, if you're both able to cope with the fact that, as friends, you are also in love with each other, you might get to have a truly amazing experience together. There is nothing wrong with falling in love with your friend; all it is is surprising. The idea that this just 'happened' shows you that life is always full of happy surprises and that you should never give up hope. So ... follow your heart. You're in good company, it seems.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.