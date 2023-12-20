The 3 Zodiac Signs Overcome This Week's Challenges Before The Holidays

If there's a hint at what's to come this week, but nothing three zodiac signs can't handle. The astrological transits before the holiday weekend tell us it has something to do with romance, as in ... romance gone bad.

Sorry to say, but this week may have a few of us feeling rather down about our love lives, which might just be the main reason we feel this week is rough.

While it's not limited to love, per se, three zodiac signs will more than likely feel badly about something that's happened within their partnership, and it may not be all that easy to snap out of.

Whether we've done something wrong or the entirety of the matter falls on them, it doesn't matter, as this week just has us feeling down in the dumps about love and the future.

We have a few very important astrology transits taking place on December 21, and the first biggie is that the Sun is entering Capricorn. Now, ordinarily, this is extremely helpful, especially if we're at odds with a romantic partner.

Still, the trouble occurs when the planet Mars trines with the North Node and because all this happens on the same day when Mercury enters Sagittarius, we're going to see the 'airing of grievances.' Just like in Seinfeld ... this week brings us Festivus ... for the rest of us.

Three zodiac signs will overcome their holiday challenges this week:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What may come up for you before the week is over, is the idea that you've been holding on to something for a while and that you are starting to feel like you're going to explode if you don't share what's on your mind. So, you do it with your romantic partner, and what you get in return is a lukewarm response that shows that they were either not listening or that they don't really see the big deal. It is a big deal to you, though, and you are singularly annoyed that they don't find the same kind of drama in it as you do.

This leads you into several heart-to-heart conversations with this person. Because you're already heated, you have made up your mind that no matter what they do or say, it's wrong and that you secretly want retribution on them for not taking your previously aired grievance seriously. You have an agenda, Cancer, and that is to make your partner feel bad at all costs.

This is mainly due to the Mars transits that bring out your hostile side. With so much Pluto energy riding the same train, you'll find that you can't wait for the next battle as you feel each argument brings you closer to the change you believe you need, which is what? To break up with your romantic partner? Oh, OK, it's time to step back and stop all this before it goes too far. Less drama, more Rama, as they say.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The only reason that you CHOOSE such a weird week for you and your romantic partner is that everything has been going so well for so long and secretly, you worry when the shoe will drop. So, because you can't wait for it to happen, being that there's no guarantee that it even will happen, you step in and make it happen. You start a fight with your partner during this week that will last the entire week.

You've got an Aries Moon entering Taurus mid-week, and that's just egging you on, and with Venus opposite Uranus, you might end up pulling such a fast one that your partner won't even recognize you, as that move is not only ridiculous but foolish. That's what you feel like: a fool. Feeling like a fool only makes you angrier with each passing day. All of this happens because you couldn't be happy with ... being happy.

In your defense, however, it is the holiday season and you are under much duress. While you love and cherish your partner and you really don't want to make them into the target of your angst, you will be influenced by the transit of Moon square Pluto and that's basically what allows you to feel as though you are justified in treating your partner like they exist to take your frustrations. Trust in this: they aren't pleased with you during this time.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What really bugs you most is that it's all going so well between you and your partner and it's almost as if one of you just HAD to make that nasty remark ... you know the one. Once that sentence is out in the open, neither of you can rest during this time. If you aren't careful, which you won't be (thanks, Moon square Mercury), you may end up fighting for your life and all for nothing. Boredom? A need to stir things up? Who knows.

While you are well aware that it's now Capricorn season and this is definitely where you pick up some hefty power, you are also not alone and that's where the trouble starts to brew. If you weren't in a relationship, then this week might be an absolute smash success, but you are in one. So you need to deal with the ego of your partner and your own insatiable need to be right all the time. You aren't even hearing them out.

The Moon sets you off right at the top of the week and lets you believe that wherever this 'fight' takes you, you're not going to be the one to concede. Oh no, not this time. What you'll notice is that during transits such as the Taurus Moon and Mars trine Node, you'll feel that pride is at the heart of it all. As it goes with pride, you'll stand your ground and defend your turf until your face turns blue. Pride much?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.