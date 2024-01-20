3 Zodiac Signs Breakup When Retrograde Season Ends This Month

Welcome to the first breakups of the year. Well, someone had to say it, so it might as well be the astrologer, right? Let's take a look at this week and some of the cosmic reasons why such a thing should take place. First of all, our BIG news of the first month is that all planets are direct on January 27 which means no more retrograde. This, my friends, is the reason why three zodiac signs will end their relationships.

Because when there are no planets in retrograde we are clear-headed again. We're not confused and we're not afraid to say what's on our minds. Now that we've stepped into the new year, we who have had 'that' on our minds, meaning a desire to break up, will be stepping up and calling a spade a spade. The entire month revolves around this decision.

It will be during this first month of the year that we finally feel confident enough to do the dirty deed and once it's done, it's done, and that's all we can say about that. This has been on the back burner for too long. We're in Capricorn season right now, and before the month is over, we'll be doing what needs to be done.

Three zodiac signs finally breakup when retrograde season ends this month:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What wasn't taken care of last year is definitely on the schedule for this month, and being that it's the first month of the year, you definitely don't want this to become yet another dragging decision that takes you forever to execute. Even though you feel as though this whole 'break up' thing should have taken place last year, you aren't ready to start feeling bad about what 'should have' been, as here you are now, and it's January of 2024. It's breakup time. You know it. They know it.

There's a lot of healing energy going on this month in the form of Node transits, and you want that healing badly. And, you know that the only way you're going to be able to reclaim yourself is by telling the person that you've been in a relationship with that it's time to end it. You've got Mercury in Lilith taking place on January 24, so know this. that's probably going to be 'D-Day.' It's real, and you need to make it so, Gemini.

You'll feel so much better after the fact, and while getting to the fact is what's hard, understand that this is what you've given yourself to work with. The longer you put this off, the more destructive it's going to feel and you know that this relationship is taking your entire life down. You want to thrive and get on with it all, and you can't do a thing until you end your pseudo-romantic relationship.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The last thing you want is a bad relationship, but because you've come to believe that, somehow, that's what you ended up with, you are now ready to take steps to end it. You've got Sun square Node all month, at the same time as the Sun leaves Capricorn ending your season of partnerships. For you, Cancer, this means now or never. You either rise to the challenge, or you end up sucking your thumb in a corner, wondering where you went wrong.

Yes, it's that bad, but fortunately, during the end of January of 2024, you will get up on your nerves and you'll do it because this is the first week of the year where no planets are retrograde. Whoopee! Take advantage of the power that you feel surging through your body, Cancer, and make the move you need to make. This relationship isn't going to just break up without one of you making the first move, and being that your partner is asleep at the wheel, it's time for you to intervene.

You may feel like 'the bad guy' for being the one who has to step in and 'change' things up but you'll get over that soon enough. You know that you're not as fragile as you like to make others believe you are and that when it comes to your survival, you will do what is necessary. Well, January of 2024 brings you the opportunity to do what is necessary, and you will be doing the right thing by yourself by ending your romance.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Out with the old and in with the new, correct, Aquarius? What's going on during January of 2024 is that you have come to realize that the relationship you're in is made up of some kind of slavish loyalty to the past and that neither you nor your present partner believes in it anymore. It's as if you're together out of habit or some kind of ridiculous fear of being alone. You both fear the unknown, so you stick together like scared children.

All that ends this month, and while it falls on you to be the person who actually makes it happen, your partner will follow suit because, honestly, they've been expecting this for what feels like forever. You'll be doing the two of you a favor, as you've both come to know that if you don't break up, you'll stick together, and that seems a fate worse than death, as the truth is, you both really bug each other to pieces.

There's a lot of conflicting Venus energy going on this month, and that's going to be the last of the wake-up call transits for you. While you'll be sitting pretty in your Sun sign by January 20th, you still have much on your plate, so you should end this relationship before Aquarius kicks in so that you know that what you have to look forward to in the future is freedom and a new experience.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.