3 Zodiac Signs End A Controlling Relationship On December 14, 2023

On December 14, during the Sun trine Node transit, there are three zodiac signs who will finally decide to end a controlling relationship.

If we've ever found ourselves in a compromised position when it comes to our love relationships, this day might be the day when we have the good sense to change the dynamics of the situation.

Thursday's transit comes to our rescue is that of Sun trine Node, known for its ability to right wrongs and restore balance.

There really is nothing worse than realizing that something within the structure of the love relationship is off. Lack of balance is not the stuff that a strong foundation can be built on. During this transit of Sun trine Node, three zodiac signs will come to understand that there are solutions here.

We can break up with the person we are with, OR we can work something out if they are open to admitting that they are, perhaps, too controlling when it comes to how they relate within the context of the relationship.

We may not want to end it all, but we know this: we want to end the domination and control. All of this is possible for these three zodiac signs during Sun trine Node on December 14, 2023.

Three zodiac signs who end a controlling relationship on December 14, 2023:

1. Scorpio, you draw a line in the sand.

Ending your relationship is not your goal, but getting up the nerve to tell your partner that you've had enough of their control freak attitude and that, while you are here to love, you are not here to be told what to do all the time.

You feel you are perfectly capable of creating your playbook and you don't need someone whom you love to come in and boss you around. On December 14, 2023, you not only come to your senses but you make sure they do, too.

Long gone are the days when you can just sit back and take it anymore. You're over it, and all you want is to be able to resume where you left off before it all becomes this weird power game with your partner. What happened to the days when you were both equals? That's when you had the best of times, and during the transit of Sun trine Node, you'll once again bring that up to your partner as a reminder.

The interesting thing is that they might not be fully aware of how out of control their desire to be in control really is ... oh, the irony. Fortunately for you, you are fearless when it comes to confrontation; while Sun trine Node is on your side, you'll tell your partner flat out that they need an attitude adjustment because you're no longer playing their little control game. Your ferocity lets them know that this is no joke.

2. Sagittarius, you remember who you are and it's not this.

One wouldn't automatically think that a Sagittarius could be in a controlling relationship, but it's very possible and you are proof positive that such an event could take place. In an attempt to keep the peace, you've let your partner take the reins. What started as a trial run sort of became a lifestyle and you really don't like it. This person has gone from a sweet and considerate lover to a 'boss' and that's just not going to work in your world.

Fortunately, during Sun trine Node on December 14, 2023, you will be able to take that Sagittarius fearlessness of yours and put it to them straight: "I'm not to be controlled, so get over yourself." The kicker is that your partner did not know that you felt this way, so when it hits them that they've been acting like a control freak on a bender, they will be shocked back into reality. They are horrified with themselves, and yes, this is a good thing.

Them, taking responsibility is the beginning of real transformation in the relationship. There is definitely a great chance of things working out well again, as the person you are in a relationship with is also a smart person with a good survival instinct. They want their life to be happy and they are open to being critiqued by you now and then if it will show them where they've gone wrong. This is how Sun trine Node works when it does its best job.

3. Pisces, you are done with geing told what to do.

Oh, hold up. What the heck is this person trying to do to you, and do they realize that this power trip of theirs only makes them look like a neurotic fool? Yes, this is how your romance is going these days and what you might have thought of as a joke at one point has now morphed into a lifestyle and one that you are totally not into. It's December 14, 2023, and the transit on high is Sun trine Node. Pisces, it is time to step up and tell this person that you are no one to be controlled.

When you say NO, you mean NO, and you are going to say a very firm NO on this day. Your partner has apparently slipped a cog and has come to think that they are some kind of boss rather than a dedicated romantic partner. Oh no, thank you but no. You signed on for a romance and possibly one that would 'last the ages.' This person has gotten into the habit of telling you what to do, how to dress, and what to say. While that makes you laugh hysterically, it also makes you mad ... because they are serious.

So, it's time to use the power. That's where Sun trine Node comes in, with its gift of balance and equality. After this day, December 14, 2023, you will no longer have to worry about this person controlling you because you will threaten them outright with a breakup if they so much as dare disrespect your request. All you want is to live in peace and of your own accord. The days of being controlled are at an end. DONE.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.