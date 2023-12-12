3 Zodiac Signs Feel Their Best Just Isn't Good Enough On December 13, 2023

You know how we make New Year's resolutions and we give ourselves a sort of 'goal date' that lets us know that we need to complete 'so and so' by that date, or we basically blow it? Well, it works both ways as the end of the year comes into view. So, here we are and it's December 13, 2023, and we're staring at the end of the year. This is when we look at our lives ... realistically.

What we're working with today is the transit of Moon square Neptune. While we're on the topic of wondering if we've accomplished what we want 'by the end of the year,' we will find that three zodiac signs will come up with a sad but realistic conclusion, and that has much to do with our love lives. What we're looking at is the fact that no matter how much we do to show the one we love that we love them ... they simply don't love us back.

We bring our best, and they don't respond, and that really starts to feel bleak around the end of the year: all that effort, all that intensity. We have been giving our best seriously, but apparently, our best just isn't good enough. Moon square Neptune has us dwelling heavily in our heads, and what we come up with is a truth that's hard to swallow.

Three zodiac signs feel their best isn't good enough on December 13, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are someone who can be so incredibly optimistic that you sometimes end up selling yourself a fantasy that you begin to believe can be manifested. While you do this, you bring others into your world, and you convince them that you really are this magical being and that everything you touch turns to gold. You did this with your romantic partner a while back, and they stuck with you, believing that what you said was, indeed, the truth.

As the days went by, you came to realize that your sales pitch started delivering less and less, and even though you were able to keep the fantasy of the future going, your romantic partner started seeing that you really weren't standing by your words. As time went by, you came up with less and less, hoping they'd stay with you. Yet, you knew this day would come. On this day, December 13, 2023, you see it all falling.

During the transit of Moon square Neptune, you will no longer believe that you can come through for this person because you are shaken by the idea that they really and truly have lost faith in you. You did your best but you realize now that your best was all words and no actions. You didn't really do your best by them, Leo, and now you understand that they only have so much patience left. This isn't working, and you feel as though you blew it.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When you first started the relationship you are presently in, it was all sunshine and lollipops. Everything was beautiful and nobody was hurting. Dreams were available to you both and you both spent so much time planning this magical future together. As time went by, you came to rely on your partner for so much. They always came through for you, even though you definitely became a burden to them, which they never admitted to you.

On December 13, 2023, you're going to come to understand that it's been difficult for them to take the full load of you, as you are quite heavy when it comes to responsibility. Over this time, you've neglected your responsibilities, letting your partner carry your weight. During the transit of Moon square Neptune, they are going to start showing you that 'carrying' you really is too much for them. You have given them all of your love, but in this case, love isn't enough.

Love will never be enough to pay the bills, which is how this day shows up as one that reveals the truth. You've become so lazy, and even though you love your partner fiercely, you've only now come to know that your best love isn't enough to both pay the bills and keep this relationship afloat. You've given too much responsibility to your partner, and during Moon square Neptune, you will know that your best just isn't good enough, and you can try to do better.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You've always been big on saying "I love you" at the end of all phone conversations. You love hearing the words when they are said to you, as well. You and your partner have been tossing this statement back and forth for years. On some level, it seems to wipe clean any stains that may tarnish the relationship. By saying "I love you," you pretend that everything is perfect and needs no improvement.

However, on December 13, 2023, during the mind-numbing transit of Moon square Neptune, you're going to see that you could do better. Yet, you choose not to. You believe that this is all you can give, a lukewarm "I love you," and not much more than that. You have created an environment between the two of you where you get away with doing very little. You think this is your best, but it's not enough for your partner to live on.

Today, your partner is going to tell you that your best is not enough for them, and not because they are some kind of cruel monster, but because there's a truth in this that is meant for you to cope with. What you think is your best and greatest attribute is not holding up to the needs of a relationship. Moon square Neptune has you seeing this very clearly. You will have to make the next move, Pisces. Is there a better path for you, and are you willing to try harder?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.