5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On December 13, 2023

Magic, mystery and mayhem are in store for everyone today, on December 13, 2023. It's all because Mercury is officially going retrograde for the last time today this year.

Of course, five zodiac signs will benefit the most from leaning into this astrological influence — namely, Cancer, Leo, Aries, Sagittarius and Pisces — but astonishing treasures and mysteries are hiding for the rest of the zodiac signs too!

First of all, Mercury Retrograde is currently in Capricorn and will traverse all the way back to Sagittarius between December 13 to January 1 of the new year. So, if you know what's good for you, slow down your plans and strategies and make sure to double-check everything before you give it the green light.

Interestingly, those of you born during a Mercury retrograde will have a pleasant end of the year under its influence. Just keep an eye on your tongue, or you may bludgeon people with your witty one-liners without meaning, too. Don't let those arrows of intelligence fly helter-skelter!

If you feel called to, the energy today is also great for journaling your thoughts and feelings on 2023 and wishes for 2024. With the Sun in Sagittarius lighting up the sky, be sure to be honest with yourself. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 13, 2023.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 13, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: "Needlework"

Best time of the day: 10 am & 3 pm

Cancer, sweet blessings and choices are in store for you today. Seize your destiny and sculpt your path. Your intuition will lead you true. Plus, the cosmic forces are here to pick up the slack and lend support.

Interestingly, you will benefit from focusing on extremely detail-oriented activities today. It can be a hobby, like needlework — painting or doing the taxes. Do what makes sense to you. It will help you stay grounded and put you in a receptive mode.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leo

Best area to focus on: Cheat day!

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 pm

Leo, there's a reason why people would rather say mean things behind your back and be sweet on your face. They can see your shine and know you are going places. They just want to cover all their bases even as they vent about how unfair life is to them. The energy today will make this obvious to you. So take note! It will help you as you move forward.

You will also benefit from allowing yourself unrestrained access to pleasure today, whatever that means to you. Whether it's binging on cupcakes, watching cartoons or something else, lean hard into what brings you joy.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Fun

Best time of the day: 5 am/pm

Aries, love is in the air for you today. It's all because you are slated for a glow-up any day now. Update your wardrobe if you feel called to. It will help you lean into this beautiful cosmic energy and allow more fun into your life — today, tomorrow and in the days to come.

Your North Node rizz is about to take out the competition. So be mindful of the red flags since you will attract all kinds of people to you right now. It's up to you to know the right ones from the wrong ones.

4. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Evaluation

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Sagittarius, be receptive as you go about your day. The universe has some massive blessings in store for you and will be glowing up your life (like stars in the sky) like never before. Your creative side may want to come out and play under this influence.

Interestingly, you are being urged to evaluate your surroundings as you go about your day. A lot of hidden messages and revelations are in store for you, too, if you keep your eyes and ears open.

5. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Care of others

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Pisces, the energy today is absolutely extraordinary for you! You'll be laughing pretty much the entire day or will be surprised by a lot of good turns. Enjoy this blessing and let your soul rest and rejuvenate.

Interestingly, you will experience even more joy when you invite others to share the blessings with you or show them care through acts of kindness or help. Let your heart guide you in this.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.