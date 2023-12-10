Why December 11 Will Be Very Lucky In Love For 3 Zodiac Signs

It's hard to go wrong during a Sagittarius Moon, and with the help of Monday's shining star, Mercury sextile Venus, we may come to know December 11, 2023, as a truly thrilling day for lovers. This is an interesting set of events, as we start the day out on the right foot, only to find that every step we take seems to lead us to success.

There's a lot of positive energy in the air around now, and we could use that energy in just about any department that needs it. Still, we will find that with Mercury sextile Venus as Monday's 'good luck charm,' the area that could use the most help is romance, and for three zodiac signs, that's exactly where we will place our focus.

That Sagittarius Moon works on our focus, too, and it is because of this lunation that we are able to use that Mercury power so well. Monday, we can expect to say what we mean to the people we love and to formulate our words and sentences in such a way that we come across as compassionate, empathetic and patient ... just what our romantic partners need from us, at this time.

Why the December 11 love horoscopes are going to be lucky for three zodiac signs:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What feels good to you Monday is your sense of righteousness. You know what is right and what is wrong, and while you've ignored that sense in the past, thinking you could outrun or bypass fate, you'll find that during the transit of Mercury sextile Venus on this day, December 11, 2023, your instincts are right on. You are focused and balanced and you will achieve whatever it is that you aim for.

Sagittarius energy always works well for you, as fire signs tend to support each other. It's the vibe that you get from Mercury sextile Venus that really does the trick for you in terms of love and romance. You've been meaning to take your relationship to the next level, and you are honest with yourself about this: it scares you. Still, you feel you have to be brave and do what's best for you, and that starts with having a deep, meaningful conversation with your partner.

You already know that they will go along with whatever you propose, and you've come to realize that this is also why you love and trust them so much. Monday lets you know that you're the deciding factor in this love affair. It's up to you to steer it in whatever direction it eventually ends up going, and you like this feeling as it puts you in the driver's seat and allows you to feel in control.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

As the year comes to an end, you feel it in so many ways, and there will be days when the melancholy kicks in and has you wondering about what the future will bring. Monday, fortunately, is not one of those days, as this day, December 11, 2023, comes to you with the gift of Mercury sextile Venus. It is this very transit that has you not caring so much about the grand future. Monday is for the celebration of love.

You and your romantic partner will put aside your gripes and petty complaints because this transit will have you both knowing that time is fleeting and short and that if we don't start getting with that program, we're going to wake up at 90 years old age, filled with regrets and thoughts of how much time we wasted. Monday, during Mercury sextile Venus, your eyes will open to this fact, Capricorn.

While this doesn't send you into a panic, as you don't see a looming ending, you do find that it's best to honor the now moment, as all seems well in your world. So, why not be happy with Monday, and why not be happy with the person with whom you've made it this far? Monday gives you the insight of a sage, and your wisdom will show you that what you have right now ... is precious. Cherish it. Cherish the days.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Monday, December 11, 2023, will have you assessing the worth of your partnership as you feel that you've been too harsh on yourself and that you've taken out your frustrations on the one you love. This day brings you the transit of Mercury sextile Venus, and this allows you to cut to the chase when it comes to deciphering the real meaning behind things. Monday, you are no longer interested in wasting time; you have a good thing and you know it.

What this day also awakens in you is the idea that life goes quickly and that we have just so much time to waste in drama or avoidance. There have been so many things that you've not done simply because you've assumed that you had all the time in the world to get to them. Well, the time is now, and when it comes to love and you, Aquarius, it's time to take your own life seriously. This is, after all, YOUR life, so get out there and live it.

What really works for you is that all of this enthusiasm comes from yourself; you aren't someone who automatically opens up to the suggestions of others. So when Mercury sextile Venus influences you, you don't see it as being prodded into action by a friend or family member. You are able to see that you have a romance that needs attention and that you need to tend to that. You feel this is an authentic move on your part and you are happy to do what's necessary.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.