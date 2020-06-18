3 Things To Do Right Away If He Seems To Be Losing Interest

Never chase, plead with, or beg a guy to come back to you. You are worth more than that.

When the man you love seems to be distancing himself, it’s understandable to get caught up in over-analyzing, worrying, and stressing about what’s going on in your relationship.

Does he still love me? Does this mean he's seeing someone else. Is he losing interest? Well, the truth is, he just may be drifting away, losing interest in you and your relationship.

But now is the time to save your relationship and breathe through things instead of desperately figuring out how to get his attention back.

Here's what to do when he loses interest, and how you can fix your relationship.

1. Give him his space.

You might think by giving him his space, you will lose him.

But trying to win his attention and affection back when he’s pulling away only puts more pressure on him and yourself. It also increases the possibility of putting more distance between the two of you and him possibly taking advantage of you.

During this time, you will feel confused, uncertain, and most likely a bit desperate. Trying to reel him back under these conditions won’t let you to shine. And if he's having doubts about you, the energy of desperation that comes from trying to keep his interest confirms his doubts.

Instead, be still and pay attention to his actions while giving him his space. Don’t read into things, because you may misinterpret what’s really going on.

Without pressure, his true intentions will be revealed through what he does.

It’s possible that he may have realized how much he loves you — he may be scared, feeling overwhelmed, and is coming to terms with this. It’s also possible he's thinking of leaving you, and if that happens, things weren’t meant to be.

2. Focus on yourself.

Your self-esteem may take a hit.

If this happens, work on building your self-worth back up and getting to a place where you feel calm during uncertainty. Take care of things you have neglected, explore new interests, and get to a place where you feel okay with uncertainty.

When you feel okay again (i.e., no feelings of desperation, no negative energy), reflect on your relationship with him. Is he really the right guy for you, or do you have doubts? If you could design your ideal relationship, is what you have with him truly ideal?

Do you feel happy most of the time when you think of him or when you’re together? Or, do the times of unhappiness outweigh the moments of happiness?

Be honest with yourself as you may find that you may be better off without him.

3. Let him come back to you.

If you believe in your heart that he's the right guy, let him come back to you.

Be your best self and respond accordingly. When he experiences the woman he fell for, this eases the doubts he has and may renew his interest. If he makes the effort, there's more desire for him to work through the issues that originally caused him to distance himself.

If you’re meant to be together, he will make his way back to you, and you won’t have to guess how he feels.

Whatever you do, don’t chase him. You should never have to chase, plead with or beg a guy to come back to you. You're worth much more than that.

If he doesn’t realize your value on his own, he doesn’t deserve to be with you.

Janet Ong Zimmerman is dating and relationship coach who helps successful women cultivate love with ease and clarity. Visit her website for more.

This article was originally published at Love for Successful Women. Reprinted with permission from the author.