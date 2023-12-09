3 Zodiac Signs Regret Telling A Dark Secret On December 10, 2023

We tend to take things seriously, don't we? As in 'too' seriously, and that's basically what we human beings do all the time. We see our lives as so important that if there's any information on us, it's top secret, high priority, up for redaction and classified. We really do think of ourselves as a vault of secrets that cannot and should not be breached.

That is why on December 10, 2023, during a moment when we let our guard down, we disclosed a secret to a friend that we instantly regret letting out of our mouths. Our friends may not care, or they may feel honored that we thought them special enough to share our secret with, but they don't present a threat, not in the least.

However, during the transit of Moon trine Neptune, we overthink everything. And, for three zodiac signs, we can know that the split second we let that secret out of our mouths, we can guarantee that this is all we will think about for days, months and possibly years to come. How could we do this unthinkable act? Is it really worth worrying about? These three zodiac signs will divulge and regret, December 10, 2023, during the transit of Moon trine Neptune.

Three zodiac signs regret telling a dark secret on December 10, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You, like everyone else in the world, keep a few secrets and memories of things you'd rather not ever revisit. You come with your secrets and you do a damned good job at repressing them. However, now and then, you feel safe enough to share one of your secrets with someone you feel you can trust. What happens is that as soon as you tell someone your secret, you instantly mistrust them. It's like an automatic gut reaction, and all you'll be telling yourself on this day, December 10, 2023, is that you regret opening up your mouth.

During the transit of Moon trine Neptune, you will not only tell someone your secret, but you will immediately start to imagine their reaction. As the day goes on, you'll build and elaborate on this imagined story. You will see them as the ultimate judge and hanging jury and you will never be able to trust this person again. All of this happens because you casually happened to mention something that was a secret.

You instantly use the power of Moon trine Neptune to imagine that this friend of yours is sitting there, thinking you are some kind of monster. Apparently, you feel a lot of guilt and because you haven't released that guilt and forgiven yourself for whatever 'atrocious' thing you did, you now see everyone around you as a potential enemy. You could easily lose this friend if you aren't careful. It's not your secret that will end it. It's your paranoia of them judging you.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Because you are a very friendly and generous person, you will feel that the time is right to let your friend in on one of your secrets. You've held on to this secret for a long time, mainly because you're embarrassed by it and it shows you in a truly terrible light, but hey, that's what being human is all about ... we make mistakes and some of them show us as fools. What else is new? So, this kind of confidence comes to you on this day, December 10, 2023. you instantly want to take it all back once you've said what's on your mind.

Maybe you project a judgmental look on your friend's face, or maybe you just imagine it, but now that the cat is out of the bag, you feel as though you almost can't live with this person knowing your secret. You joke around and tell them, "Well, now I have to kill you ... " Still, you don't feel safe with them knowing this tidbit about your dark past. While there will be no killing, there will definitely be the death of your peace and quiet.

Next time, you'll keep it all to yourself. You might find that during Moon trine Neptune on December 10, 2023, you'll overcompensate with giddy friendship maneuvers, all set up to disarm your friend. You'll find that you'll go out of your way to present as a 'kindly, good-natured chum' so that they can counterbalance the idea that whatever your secret held is not really 'that bad.' Keep in mind, Leo: it's all in your head. Your friend CAN be trusted.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You're going to be dancing the dance of regret and what it's going to look like is you telling a friend a secret and then back-stepping to make it seem like you were just joking. Oh no, you are not going to let this person think that you were serious because if they really knew the depth of your secret, then surely they would judge you as worthy of being left in the dust. You don't want to lose this friend, but you also don't want to live with them thinking that you were telling the truth ... which is what you told them. YIKES.

It's December 10, 2023, and the mental mind trap of Moon trine Neptune is in the sky. All this does for you is make you instantly regret telling a pal a dark secret of yours, which will unravel your mind if you let it. So, in your weird Sagittarius way, you'll find a way to undo the truth so that your friend doesn't think poorly of you. You learn a big lesson in discretion. You also learn that there's no such thing as 'unburdening' yourself by divulging a secret.

This secret of yours? It's going into the vaults of your mind from now on. No one on earth can handle it and you don't owe this kind of pain to yourself. This is how Moon trine Neptune works on your mind, Sagittarius. It will have you feeling like you need to shut up for the rest of your life. The truth is, the past is the past and you can't rewrite it, so accept it and move along. Don't worry about your friends; they aren't judging you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.