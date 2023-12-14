5 Zodiac Signs Can Hit Their Goals By The End Of This Weekend

The energy this week has been heavily focused on the theme of truth and lies. While five zodiac signs stand to benefit the most by aligning themselves with this energy — namely, Aries, Cancer, Taurus, Pisces and Leo — there's something here for the rest of the signs too.

First of all, this week's New Moon in Sagittarius in conjunction with Mars bestowed its mighty power right all week, urging us to think big, dream big and be big. What better way to do that than by setting intentions and goals that allow us to learn, grow and thrive?

Mercury Retrograde in Capricorn on December 13, helps us out too. So be mindful of your new moon goals but don't be in a hurry to set the plans into motion. After all, retrograde time is good for reflection, contemplation, planning and re-evaluation. Those who lean into this mode will benefit from an increased drive, more confidence and sure-footedness when Mercury Retrograde finally ends on January 1, 2024.

If you feel called to, find some time this week to ponder upon the subject of truths and lies this week. How do subjective experiences and reasoning play a role in our perception of things? You can also heal old wounds by the end of the weekend. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes who can end the week strongest and hit their goals.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes, who can hit their goals before the end of the weekend.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Work life

Aries, hold your head high and own it. The energy this week is here to bless you with the fruits of your labor and intelligence. Of course, the naysayers will be nowhere to be seen when this happens, but this is the vindication you were waiting for.

Your career and work life are specifically highlighted here. So speak your mind and trust your intuition. If a path is right for you, don't let anyone make you second-guess things. You've got this!

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Health

Cancer, the energy this week is beautiful, radiant, happy and joyous for you. Expect to receive the bounty of the universe and then some! You may experience a glow-up, too (or are already experiencing it).

Your health is also being highlighted here this week. So, prioritize self-care and well-being above all else. After all, when your body is a temple, everything else in life works out well, too. Suppose you feel called to go vegetarian for a day or two. It will help you detox from the inside.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Play

Taurus, expect to grin with pleasure and dance with joy this week. The cosmic forces are working overtime behind the scenes to bring you what you want. Some of you literally manifested this! Others will benefit from doing a gratitude ritual sometime this week to let the universe know you appreciate its blessings. Use a green or yellow candle for this.

Fun-time activities and play are also highlighted for you this week. So let the inner child out and have fun! Better still, play the sport you haven't touched since your high school days. The one that always made you happy back then.

4. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Pisces, surprises await you this week. The cosmic forces don't want to spoil the fun for you. So have faith and go about your day as usual. When you notice any signs or synchronicities, pay attention. Your intuition will guide you to the cosmic blessings once they are ready.

Also, the energy this week has a blank canvas feel to it for you. So, do whatever feels right to you. Make sure not to squander your gifts on people-pleasing! Some of you will benefit from reflecting upon your priorities so you can welcome the new year with a bang in two weeks.

5. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leo

Best area to focus on: Creativity

Leo, waiting can be tough, but you are being urged to be patient this week. Something special is brewing for you behind the scenes. If you lose your patience, you may mess up the proceedings. So stay calm and carry on!

You can engage with your creative side in the meantime, as that's highlighted here for you. If you stumble upon a gold-mine idea while doing so, even better! One must push the boundary sometimes to catch Lady Luck's eyes.

