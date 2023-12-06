3 Zodiac Signs Have Bad Timing In Love On December 7, 2023

There's nothing like a case of 'bad timing,' especially when love is on the line. December 7 brings this drama front and center for three zodiac signs as they miss the boat each and every time they try to get on board. Thursday's astrological transit is Moon sextile Mars, and it will have us wondering if perhaps our best move is to stay in bed.

December 7 may end up being a highly frustrating day for those of us who are doing our best to find love or to reach out to someone we've already established as our love interest, only to find that our communications either don't reach them or are ignored, due to circumstances. Moon sextile Mars blurs the lines of communication today, making timing difficult, especially in matters of love.

Three zodiac signs want things NOW, and 'now' is exactly what is not going to be occurring on this day, December 7, 2023. During the transit of Moon sextile Mars, we don't get things now. We have to wait, and for these three zodiac signs, waiting may not be an option. In that case, success might not be one, either.

Three zodiac signs have bad timing in love on December 7, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The one thing you want more than anything is to be able to know exactly where your love relationship stands. While you know it hasn't become the committed dream-come-true relationship that you have in mind, you might feel as though you want to speed up the process and push things to the point where you finally get your answer. In this case, this could lead to you being too pushy and your partner rejecting this kind of attitude.

You simply don't have the patience to wait for this person to decide what the relationship is all about, and you need this kind of definition. You feel you must know the limits and the boundaries, and your partner just isn't into committing any information in this regard. It angers you that they are so wishy-washy, but it also reflects on you and shows you to be too intense and demanding.

You'll find that during Moon sextile Mars, you are excited by the Mars energy and that it will make you feel as though you are justified by pushing, nagging and battling ... your partner could literally walk away from you if they feel you are being 'too much.' Your timing is so off and yet, you can't seem to find anything that you'd find 'right' about it on December 7, 2023.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are going to work yourself into a frenzy today because you can't seem to get it right when it comes to your communication with this one person. You might even be in love with this person, and try as you may, it seems that during the transit of Moon sextile Mars on December 7, 2023, your timing continuously places you in jeopardy. Things are just not working out for you, Aquarius, not where timing is concerned.

What you'll find happening is that you'll receive a notification that your email wasn't sent or that messages you thought were read a long time ago show up as unread. This not only frustrates you; it messes with your head. You can't go back in time and resend 'on time,' and the more you let your mind wander on this, the more infuriated you get.

It's OK, though, because there are helpful lessons here for you to imbibe, and hopefully, you will do just that. You have to get that just because you want something to happen; it doesn't always mean that it will. When it comes to love, sometimes it's best not to wait for technology to do the job for you. Your bad timing is not solely your responsibility today, just so you know that, Aquarius.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Bad timing is the phrase you might actually hear aloud on this day, December 7, 2023. During today's transit of Moon sextile Mars, you're going to see that no matter how good you believe your timing to be, there's someone there to slow it all down, and this is actually going to work against you where love is concerned. You very much want to get in touch with someone and you can only do it during a certain slot of time. That's where 'the other' person steps in to ruin it all.

You could use your energy to get very mad at this person who seemingly gets in the way of your progress, but you also know that it might not necessarily be their fault. What you're seeing is that there is someone you love, or rather, someone you want to love. This person only makes themselves available during certain times of the day. If you don't grab them while they are there, then you will blow the whole day.

That's when your boss or your neighbor or friend suddenly demands something of you that destroys your window of opportunity. Such is the way it goes with Moon sextile Mars. Anger and communication, or rather the lack of it. You will miss your change today and chalk it off as bad timing, but you will not like it. Not one little bit. Hey, there's always tomorrow, right, Pisces?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.