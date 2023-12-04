3 Zodiac Signs Could Meet Their Soulmate On December 5, 2023

For us to think that there's actually someone out there who might be considered our 'match' means a lot of checkpoints have to be crossed.

On December 5, 2023, because of the transit, Moon trine Uranus, will have a better chance of finding the right romantic partner than at any other time.

And for three zodiac signs, it will be quite obvious as to why we are able to find our match in love and that is because we want someone who is wild, wacky and outrageous...like ourselves.

That's how the transit Moon trine Uranus works; it brings the party lovers out, the people who love life, the souls who want love and will go for it with all of their might.

December 5 doesn't bring love to everyone, however. The oddness of a Uranus transit on this day is one that works for the unique individual.

The person who has specific requirements in love and is ready to walk away from that which doesn't match up.

So, our love match comes to us today because we've trimmed the herd and we are now ready to see who's left.

Three zodiac signs could meet their soulmate on December 5, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's all or nothing with you, Libra, and when you feel like you want to bring love back into your life, you know yourself too well to think that you'll accept in just anybody. You are super strict when it comes to who you get involved with, and so when you meet your match in love on this day, December 5, 2023, you will know that it was worth the wait. You've always said that you don't want to be involved with a person unless they can match you in every department, and well...bingo.

This is able to happen because of the transit, Moon trine Uranus. This is a very amicable transit and it is one that only a few zodiac signs can make the most out of. What you will see is that there's someone in your life who will make themselves knowing to you. Whereas this could happen to another zodiac sign, that sign might not be as aware of what they want in a relationship and could pass on this primo opportunity.

You, on the other hand, know exactly what you want and when you get to know this new and wonderful person, you'll see this as a real gift from the cosmos. You might not even have been in the market for a mate, but you won't be able to resist the person you are just about to meet. Can someone be as good as you? Well, that remains to be seen, but this person seems to be worth the time it takes to find out.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Being that nothing you do is conventional, you will know that the person who is ringing off all your bells is someone you need to pay attention to. On December 5, you are going to speak with someone who makes your mind 'click.' It's as if this person comes with magic dust all over them, and the vibe you get can only be described as 'fate.' You are pulled to this person as if they magnetize you, and it all feels very, very good.

You are also aware that you need nobody's approval for this new person in your life, even though you can already hear the naysayers in your head. During the transit of Moon trine Uranus, you feel so secure in your own ability to choose, that even though you know this perfect match is someone everyone in your life will scowl over...they aren't the ones engaging in a relationship with them. So they can mind their own business.

Even if you're wrong, it feels so right, and so, you are ready to go ahead and meet this perfect match of a person and if something begins to gel between the two of you, then let it happen. You feel so good about this person and so curious about who they are and who they might be that you won't be able to stop yourself from seeing this through to the end. And who knows...it may not end! Sounds like it's at least going to be fun, Aquarius.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You have never looked to others for approval and you'd rather not ask anyone else's opinion on this day, December 5, 2023, when it comes to this new person you've just met. While others might want to inquire among friends what they think of this new person, you want to keep this whole thing 'hush-hush.' This is new ground for you to break, and during Moon trine Uranus, you want to do it alone. You've just met your love match and you want to play it by ear.

You aren't madly in love; no, you are curious and optimistic about this person as they've shown you something that you can't see others readily adapting to. And yet, this new and odd thing that defines this match seems to be the very thing that defines you, too.

So, it really does have the potential of being a great thing. But first things first, right? Let's see what happens when you spend some time together...as you will be doing on this day, December 5, 2023.

You will see that the transit of Moon trine Uranus lets the two of you feel less inhibited and more willing to share secrets right from the start. It seems that you and this person have a lot in common, and this might be a first for both of you. That's why it's a true love match; you both get the thrill of meeting an equal in love. You weren't necessarily looking for this person, but BANG, here they are. Nice!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.