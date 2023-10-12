If These 8 Statements Sound Familiar, You've Found Your Perfect Match

By Ashley Papa

In his famous novel, Anna Karenina, author Leo Tolstoy wrote the following about one of his character's feelings for his beloved—"He felt now that he was not simply close to her, but that he did not know where he ended and she began."

What better way to sum up how it feels when you meet your perfect match?

In today’s dating world, we find ourselves sifting through all sorts of different people and experiencing an array of relationships with the goal of finding that one person whom we truly feel we're one with. Not just anyone can fulfill you the way your soul mate can, says Dr. Carmen Harra, a relationship expert, psychologist, and author of The Karma Queens' Guide to Relationships.

"Your soul mate makes you feel entirely whole, healed, and intact like no piece is missing from the puzzle. A life partner, on the other hand, can be a great supporter and companion, but is limited in their capacity to enrich your spirit," she says.

If these 8 statements ring true, you've found your perfect match:

1. You feel secure and protected.

As Harra says, "Your perfect match will make you feel like you have a guardian angel by your side, regardless of your gender." That means men, too, should feel protected by their women. A person who plays on your insecurities and fears—whether consciously or subconsciously—is not your soul mate.

2. You can’t imagine your life without him or her.

When you’re not together, do you feel incomplete? If you’ve found your perfect match, you can’t imagine being without this person, and you’ll do whatever it takes to keep them in your life. It’s often hard just being apart for short bouts of time.

3. You might have a flashback.

Perhaps when you first met this person you felt like you’ve talked before or that you already knew each other. "You might even feel an odd sense of déjà vu, as if the moment in time has already taken place. Soul mates often choose to come back together during the same lifetime," says Harra.

In this case, she means you might have even crossed paths before, but timing was not yet on your side.

4. It’s intense.

When you’re in a relationship with your perfect match, it will be more intense than normal relationships. The passion and emotional intimacy will feel stronger. It can be more intense on bad days, too.

"During these negative episodes, soul mates will communicate the right way and will take into consideration each other’s issues and emotions to reach common ground," says Harra. In other words, it’s a good thing that you fight instead of holding back feelings.

5. You just get each other.

Soul mates can finish each other’s sentences and they know what the other needs, says Harra. "Soul mates develop a sense of empathy towards each other. They can pick up on one another’s needs, feelings, and what’s bothering them without even asking or having the other express it."

Furthermore, soul mates are also mentally inseparable. Have you ever picked up the phone to text your love only to have them text you at the same time?

6. You see the world through the same set of eyes.

You see eye-to-eye on everything from parenting style to spending habits and from diet to intimacy. And when you disagree on something, you agree that you disagree.

7. You laugh at the same stuff.

If you can’t make it through a Will Ferrell movie without wetting yourself, but your partner doesn’t crack a smile, chances are you’re not a good fit. Many self-proclaimed happily married couples cite humor as a significant contribution to their married life.

8. Your love is more than love; it’s unexplainable.

Describing what it’s like to be with your perfect match and how your soul mate makes you feel is just difficult. As Harra says, it’s a tenacious, profound, and lingering emotion and mere words don't do it justice. Even describing the feeling as "deep love" can still seem insufficient.

