Why December 7 Horoscopes Are So Good For 4 Zodiac Signs

Solitude can be enlightening in more ways than one. But, on the flip side, one must not let it be an excuse for letting fears rule one's life. That's the message and energy of today, on December 7, 2023. And four zodiac signs — Aries, Leo, Sagittarius and Capricorn — stand to have the best experiences under this influence.

With Sun conjunct Mars in Sagittarius standing out as the main astrological driver, we are being urged to step out of our comfort zone even if all we do is take one baby step forward. Sometimes dipping your toes is a better approach than hurtling into the unknown face-first. Learning about the unknown before dipping in your toes is an even better approach.

Your relationship with your inner self and the people around you is also being highlighted here. Do you live according to what feels right to you? Or do you always defer to others to make the decisions? Why is it like that? Reflect upon this for some interesting revelations.

If you feel called to, engage with the words of a person you disagree with, whether it's online or in person. Are they truly wrong in their entirety? Or is there something worth thinking about? Now, let's focus on the four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 7, 2023.

Four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 7, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn & Pisces

Best area to focus on: Collaboration

Best time of the day: 7 pm

Today will be an extremely productive day for you, Aries. You may even hit a milestone sooner than anticipated! Steady your hands, so to speak, as you go about your day and you will be able to capitalize on your divine blessings easily. Some of you may want to focus exclusively on your career goals today to take advantage of where the cosmic forces are flowing for you.

Also, your relationship with your team and other collaborators is being highlighted here. Don't be me-centric. Be we-centric. You will be astonished by your good fortune when you do. Plus, it's always good to make new friends and build a strong reputation through working well with others.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 pm

Leo, you will benefit from turning inward today and going into introvert mode. If possible, refuse social engagements today, even those with close friends and family members. Use the time to contemplate your life, future and personal needs. A lot of healing is in store for you, along with beautiful epiphanies.

Interestingly, the universe is giving a blank canvas. So make some time for self-care through activities that truly make you feel happy, whether that's gaming, watching TV re-runs of your favorite shows or cooking up a storm in the kitchen. Let your creativity be your guide in this.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Anxiety management

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Cosmic revelations and extraordinary insights await you today, Sagittarius. It may leave you feeling ecstatic or ponderous, depending on what you experience. Just know that even if the experiences sting a bit, you are on the best horoscope list for a reason. The cosmic forces are clearing the path forward for you so you can lean fully into your soul's purpose and live life more authentically.

If you feel anxious, spend a few minutes simply breathing in and out while focusing on the expansion and contraction of your chest and diaphragm. It will ground you and help you see the blessings hidden behind seemingly unexpected experiences. Profound healing and an unburdening await those who lean into this energy.

4. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Breakfast

Best time of the day: 10 am

Capricorn, the way you walk says a lot about you. You are being urged to pay attention to this and the way you hold your body while sitting alone, walking into a room, engaging with people and more. Your cosmic blessings of the day are hidden on this path of mindfulness.

Also, you are being urged to start your day with a hearty breakfast. The amount you eat is not important, but the quality of what you do is being highlighted. It will have an impact on the rest of the day for you and either help or hinder you from reaping your blessings.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.