3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Luckiest Love Horoscopes On December 8, 2023

This is the time of the year when many of us are either ready to collapse or completely dedicate ourselves to finding a partner and 'securing the deal.' It's a strange time of year.

December always comes with pressure and expectation. Some of us want to run away from it all, while others want to plunge themselves right into the heart of it. There's pressure on the lovers, too; we're supposed to 'have someone' to celebrate the holidays with.

On December 8, 2023, we're going to notice that the pressure is, indeed, 'on' and if we aren't in a relationship, we're going to do our best to get ourselves into one. That is, of course, if we believe that love is in our destiny, and for the zodiac three zodiac signs mentioned today, it's a priority; we must leave this year with someone to love.

We're going to find that during the Scorpio Moon, which rises in the sky on this day, December 8, 2023, we aren't afraid just to go out there and 'get' someone. We aren't thinking about our inhibitions; in fact, the Scorpio Moon brings out our nervous side. We'll take that chance, no problem. This is the day we fearlessly find ourselves someone to love. Sounds like a plan!

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on December 8, 2023 because they have the courage to find someone to love.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

When you want to turn it on, you are able to become the most charming person in the room. During the Scorpio Moon, you will, no doubt, resort to your old magic because you feel the pressure to be with someone during this month and you're not going to wait for it to happen magically. You know that you need to take initiative and that means you have to put yourself out there. During the Scorpio Moon on December 8, 2023, you'll find no problem with that.

You've had your eye on someone for a while now, and even though you've made their acquaintance, the two of you never really did more than chat briefly. Still, you recognized in that short encounter that there was a spark, and being that the spark only seemed to grow in your heart, you now recognize this spark as the potential for a flame. You sense that romance is here and that all it requires is for you to step into it.

You are fortunate today, Gemini, as you aren't dreaming. This is real and you will find that the connection that you forged with this person is something they, too, feel and wish to elaborate on. There's hope to come and you'll see that during the Scorpio Moon, you both have the nerve to set aside your inhibitions and fears and just go for it. Trust your gut and make it happen. That's what December 8, 2023, brings you, Gemini.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What you may end up relying on during this day, December 8, 2023, is that lasting impression you make when you meet people. You are quite charismatic, and during the Scorpio Moon, you actually believe it yourself. You have a long history of underestimating your powers of seduction, as you haven't always been at ease with yourself. Fortunately, the kid gloves are off today; you are free to be your charming and attractive self.

Your desire to meet someone will be granted, and much sooner than you think, too. During the Scorpio Moon, the pace of things seems to be sped up. So, in your case, if finding love is what's on the agenda, you'll notice that it all happens very quickly. You won't have to wait too long for this to occur, Capricorn, as you seem to have all the stars aligned in your favor. If love is the request, then 'granted' is the response.

While Sagittarius's energy helps you stay positive, you're also quite keen on the fact that Capricorn season is right around the corner. You feel as though you really want to celebrate the entirety of the season with someone you can love. This new person isn't as 'new' as you'd think, though, as they are more than likely someone you've already met. Alas, the Scorpio Moon lets you see them in a new and very romantic light.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You feel as though you've had enough, and all of this is quite inspiring for you, as 'enough' refers to you being lazy and slothful when it comes to getting out there to find yourself and love. You've gone the route of chat and online dating, and still, you haven't really been in the right head-space to actually meet any of these people. You don't like admitting to yourself that you are fearful. During the Scorpio Moon, you'll see that that's what's been holding you back.

December 8, 2023, brings you face-to-face with opportunity. There IS someone you've been chatting with, and during the Scorpio Moon on this day, this person is going to suggest that you take it off the computer and into real life. Are you ready for this, Aquarius? Yes, you are. It's December and you don't want to walk into January feeling like you didn't try, so ... you try. December 8, 2023, gets you out of your computer chair.

It's scary, but you'll notice that the power that comes with the Scorpio Moon erases all the fear you've previously kept up in order to protect yourself. It is during this transit on this day that you realize that this is your life, your one life and that if you don't take chances and risks, then you'll be sitting at your computer for the rest of your life. Fortunately, that's not going to happen as this day jump-starts your real-life romantic life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.