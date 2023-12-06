December 7, 2023 Love Horoscopes Are Very Lucky For 3 Zodiac Signs

For lovers worldwide, December 7, 2023, is a very good day for growth and getting to know the 'real' person inside the one we've come to love. During today's transit of Mercury trine Jupiter, three zodiac signs will find that it's a whole lot easier now than at any time before to 'have that talk' with the one we love.

It's a lucky day in love simply because Mercury trine Jupiter allows us to not only dream big but to see our dreams as realistic possibilities. For those of us who are just starting with new people in brand new relationships, this transit offers us a great opportunity to state what we want out of the connection.

Sagittarius, Capricorn and Pisces discover that they are the luckiest in love on December 7, 2023.

We have to understand that communication is key to having a relationship last and that it's important to establish trust in words as well as in actions.

While it's fine to trust a person on December 7, this day gives us a chance to really get down and detailed with our feelings and needs, and we can express this fearlessly during Mercury trine Jupiter.

Love horoscopes are very lucky for three zodiac signs on December 7, 2023

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are really making the most out of Scorpio season, and so much of that is starting to look like a great understanding between you and your romantic partner. On this day, December 7, 2023, you will feel inspired to sit down and have that meaningful conversation with your loving mate. You'll feel that there's nothing to fear, as communication is there for the purpose of establishing boundaries and trust, as well.

It's a very good day for you because you feel not only the power of your zodiac sign but also the power of your sign's ruling planet, Jupiter. All of this serves to make you into a person of great confidence and wisdom. While you might not consider yourself to be a wise person, you are certainly making some very clever decisions lately, and all of this reflects on how you envision your own love life. Respect is the name of the game today.

You are more than happy to let your romantic partner know that you have every intention of listening to every word they have to say today and that should they need your time, your ear, or a hug, no matter what ... you are there for them. Jupiter's massive, generous vibe makes you feel gregarious and open. You are here for your partner and they are most definitely there for you, too.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What you feel you've got tucked away is the secure feeling that you and your romantic partner can weather any storm and that, thankfully, you don't see one on the horizon. That's not to say you're in the clear, as you know that you and your partner do tend to get into a tangle now and then, but the transit of Mercury trine Jupiter lets you know that whatever it is ... you can handle it.

December 7, 2023, puts you in the position of wanting to live up to something you've promised your mate for several months now, and that's taking them out for a fun night. Whatever it is that you call 'fun' is up to you. During Mercury trine Jupiter, you can almost guarantee yourself that it will have something to do with deep conversation and loving assurance. Tonight might end up being a very special night, indeed.

This is also a very good transit for signing contracts or amending contracts. While that doesn't sound too romantic, it might end up being very romantic if this day comes with a proposal of marriage in it, as it might do. December 7, is a great day for commitments, signatures, verbal agreements and the like. Lovers benefit through sweet words and trusting acts of kindness. Mercury trine Jupiter is of tremendous help to you on this day, Capricorn.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You'll spend a lot of today smiling from ear to ear, and while that smile may not have you speaking much, you'll certainly be listening to your partner expound on their mighty love for you. Your presence truly smites your partner and you know it. This makes you feel giddy and youthful, and during the transit of Mercury trine Jupiter, you might get it into your head that this is indeed a fairytale romance come true.

All the signs are in place; you really love this person and they really love you, and on December 7, 2023, you're going to watch that love turn into an altogether new kind of love, the committed kind. If you are not contracted into a marriage, you might expect to be proposed to on this day, or you, yourself, might be the one to do the proposing. Nobody has to say 'yes' but it sure will be nice to know the 'offer' is out there.

During Mercury trine Jupiter, you will trust your mate in ways you never thought possible. This makes you feel all the things you love feeling, as in secure, safe, adored, and protected. You don't feel like you ask for too much out of life or love, in particular, but you'll be reminded today, December 7, of just how special and unique your wonderful life really is.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.